Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 6, 2026) - Honey Badger Silver Inc. (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) (FSE: 1QA) (Tradegate: 1QA) ("Honey Badger Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that members of its management team will attend the 2026 Rule Symposium on Natural Resource Investing taking place July 6-10, 2026 in Boca Raton, Florida.

The Rule Symposium brings together leading natural resource investors, analysts, newsletter writers, company executives and industry participants, with a particular focus on precious metals, critical minerals and resource investment opportunities.

Honey Badger Silver will use the conference to meet with existing shareholders, prospective investors and strategic industry participants as the Company continues to advance the PC Silver Mine in the Northwest Territories, one of Canada's most advanced, high-grade silver-zinc-lead mine restarts.

The Company recently acquired the PC Silver Mine and has initiated work on an updated NI 43-101 technical report and Preliminary Economic Assessment. The PC Silver Mine benefits from extensive historical investment, existing underground development, significant prior technical work, established permitting, and agreements with Indigenous partners in the region. In addition to silver, zinc, lead and copper, the Company is also evaluating the project's potential germanium content, further strengthening its relevance to Canada's and the United States' critical minerals strategies.

"We are looking forward to attending the Rule Symposium and introducing Honey Badger Silver's expanded story to a highly sophisticated natural resource investor audience," said Chad Williams, Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer of Honey Badger Silver. "With the acquisition of the PC Silver Mine, Honey Badger Silver has transformed into a company anchored by a large, advanced-stage Canadian silver and critical minerals asset. This is an ideal venue to communicate the scale of the opportunity, our near-term technical milestones, and our strategy to advance the project in partnership with Indigenous communities, governments and strategic capital providers."

Investors attending the conference who wish to meet with Honey Badger Silver are encouraged to contact the Company at investors@honeybadgersilver.com to arrange a meeting.

About Honey Badger Silver (TSXV: TUF) (OTCQB: HBEIF) (FSE: 1QA) (Tradegate: 1QA)

Silver is rare and valuable. Honey Badger Silver controls some of Canada's richest untapped silver potential. With the acquisition of the fully permitted, high-grade PC Silver Mine, the Company has become a leading North American silver and critical minerals company.

Backed by an impressive portfolio of 8 high-quality silver mineral projects in Canada, including the Sunrise Lake, Plata, and Nanisivik properties, Honey Badger Silver controls district-scale land positions in some of the most metal-rich jurisdictions on the continent.

What sets Honey Badger Silver apart is its strategic blend of real silver ownership and growth leverage: the Company holds 10,000 ounces of physical silver yielding 12% annually, reinforcing tangible asset value while advancing aggressive exploration and acquisition plans.

Led by a proven team of mine-builders and capital markets professionals, Honey Badger Silver is building a cash-generating, asset-backed platform for the bull cycle in precious and critical minerals.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, interpretations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "interpreted", "management's view", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information and are intended to identify forward-looking information. This forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such assumptions and estimates were made, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Honey Badger to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Such factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; changes in equity markets; inflation; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry; and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) under Honey Badger's issuer profile. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/303965

Source: Honey Badger Silver Inc.