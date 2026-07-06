Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
8,8-Mio.-Nanocap direkt neben Europas Lithium-Giganten - jetzt steigt die Spannung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 482025 | ISIN: BMG0692U1099 | Ticker-Symbol: AXV
Frankfurt
06.07.26 | 20:33
98,50 Euro
+0,51 % +0,50
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
98,5099,0021:41
98,50100,0021:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.07.2026 14:34 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

AXIS Specialty US Services Inc.: AXIS Capital to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on July 28, 2026

PEMBROKE, Bermuda, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital" or the "Company") (NYSE: AXS) today announced that it expects to release financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2026 on Tuesday, July 28, 2026 after the close of the financial markets.

Vince Tizzio, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matthew Kirk, Chief Financial Officer, will host an investor teleconference, including a question and answer period, on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the second quarter results as well as related matters.

The teleconference can be accessed by dialing 1-877-883-0383 (U.S. callers), 1-866-605-3850 (Canada callers), or 1-412-902-6506 (international callers), and entering the passcode 1050848 approximately 10 minutes in advance of the call. A live, listen-only webcast of the call will also be available via the Investor Information section of the Company's website at www.axiscapital.com.

A replay of the teleconference will be available for one week by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (U.S. and Canada callers) or 1-412-317-0088 (international callers), and entering the passcode 5224605. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Information section of the Company's website.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global specialty underwriter and provider of insurance and reinsurance solutions. The Company has shareholders' equity of $6.4 billion at March 31, 2026, and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a financial strength rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard & Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and X Corp.

Investor ContactMedia Contact
Cliff GallantAnna Kukowski
AXIS Capital Holdings LimitedAXIS Capital Holdings Limited
investorrelations@axiscapital.comanna.kukowski@axiscapital.com
(415) 262-6843(212) 715-3574



© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.