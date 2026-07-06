EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A.
/ Share buyback
Disclosure according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 12h Interim Announcement.
Luxembourg, 6 July 2026 - In the period from 29 June 2026 up to and including 3 July 2026, 78,101 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. ("GFG") previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 21 May 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
Shares were bought back as follows:
The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG's website under: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/share-buyback.
06.07.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Global Fashion Group S.A.
|5, Heienhaff
|L-1736 Senningerberg
|Luxemburg
|Internet:
|ir.global-fashion-group.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2360914 06.07.2026 CET/CEST
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