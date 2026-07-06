RH announced today the recent opening of RH London, The Gallery in Mayfair, Five Levels of Architecture, Design, Food Wine, standing at the global epicenter of luxury and design between the fashion houses of New Bond Street and the legendary bespoke tailors of Savile Row. Designed by preeminent architect Giacomo Leoni, a pioneer of English Palladianism, the landmark reflects three centuries of London's rich architectural and cultural heritage.

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ABOUT RH

RH (NYSE: RH) is a global curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. Operating across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Europe, the Company offers collections through its retail galleries, sourcebooks and online at RH.com, with integrated hospitality experiences in galleries throughout the United States and internationally.

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