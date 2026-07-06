NOTICE JULY 06, 2026 ETN (Record Id 354247)

Nasdaq Helsinki has decided to list 1 ETN(s) issued by Virtune AB with effect from July 07, 2026. The instruments will be listed on the HEL Exchange Traded Notes CCP segment.



Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Instrument information Instrument Name Virtune Hyperliquid ETP ISIN SE0028425XXX Symbol VIRHYPEE Orderbook ID 523999 Trading currency EUR



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260