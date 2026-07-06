Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited: Antelope Enterprise Reports First Half FY 2026 Financial Results

NEW YORK, July 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited (NASDAQ Capital Market: AEHL) ("Antelope Enterprise", "AEHL" or the "Company"), which provides livestreaming ecommerce services, business management and information systems consulting services in China, today reported its semi-annual financial results for the six-months ended March 31, 2026.

Ms. Tingting Zhang, CEO of AEHL, commented, "AEHL's semi-annual report for fiscal 2026 shows that our loss before taxation narrowed year-over-year, from $3.8 million to $2.6 million, representing a shrinkage of $1.2 million, or 31.6%, attributed to an improvement in overall gross margin percentages and an increase in other income. Against the background of the accelerated evolution of the crypto economy, we also venture into the cryptocurrency sector and launched a structured digital asset allocation strategy the "Genius Plan" in February 2026 as a dynamic framework to manage Bitcoin treasury reserves. On February 25, 2026, we deployed $1 million to acquire digital assets (Bitcoin) through our subsidiary AEHL BTC Inc., the carrying value of which was $904,000 as of March 31, 2026. We believe Bitcoin market performance is evolving favorably and supported by positive developments and ongoing improvements in the U.S. regulatory environment which will result in positive returns to our shareholders."

Interim Financial Results of Operations for the Six months ended March 31, 2026

Revenue



As of March 31, 2026, Antelope Enterprise focuses on three product and service lines including Livestreaming ecommerce, Business management and consulting, and Others. Livestreaming ecommerce contributes 98% of the total revenue, 2% from Business management and consulting.

Revenue and Service by Products

Revenue by Products and Services - USD'000 USD'000 Business management and consulting 471 272 Livestreaming ecommerce 29,379 48,453 Other 54 Total revenue -net $ 29,904 $ 48,725

Revenue from livestreaming ecommerce



For the six months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, revenue from the livestreaming ecommerce was $ 29.4 million and $ 48.5 million, representing a decrease of $ 19.1 million, or 39.4%. The decrease was mainly due to the Company's decision to centralize its E-commerce traffic acquisition of users under Anhui Kylin entity in order to improve group management efficiency; however, this business movement of shifting users to the Company's another subsidiary resulted in the loss of certain customers. Hainan Kylin is currently preparing to relaunch the business for regaining certain customers in that area. In the six months of 2026, we had business engagements with more than 133 clients, which represented a decrease of nearly 44 clients compared to the same period in 2025. Among these clients, the top five major clients generated revenue of $ 18.8 million in the six months ended March 31, 2026.

Revenue from business management and information system consulting services



Revenue from business management and information system consulting services was $ 0.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $ 0.3 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025, representing an increase of $ 0.2 million or 73.2%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to the increase in new customers.

Costs of revenue



Cost of goods sold was $28.6 million, down 39.7% period-on-period from $47.5 million in the six months ended March 31, 2025.

Cost of goods sold for the livestreaming ecommerce was $ 28.5 million and $ 47.4 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025. For both periods, the cost of goods sold mainly consisted of professional costs for outsourcing technology services. The decrease was attributable to declining revenues from livestreaming ecommerce, and the changes with our major clients' type, as we adjusted our business strategy and focused on expanding new customers.

Gross profit



Gross profit was $1.28 million, and $1.23 million, for the six months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 respectively. Gross profit margin for the six months ended March 31, 2026 rose to 4.29%, as compared to 2.54% for the same period of 2025.

Gross profit for livestreaming ecommerce



Gross profit for the livestreaming ecommerce was $ 0.8 million compared to $ 1.0 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025. The gross profit margin was 2.85% and 2.12% for the six months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025, respectively. We are able to create certain competitive barriers by continuously improving our diversified value-added services, and we have been slowly increasing our customer prices with the goal of sustaining profits since beginning of 2026. We will continue to strengthen our cooperation with public domain traffic such as Douyin, to promote our diversified value-added services which will bring us more profitability.

Gross profit for business management and consulting



Gross profit for the business management and consulting services was $ 0.4 million and $ 0.2 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026 and 2025 respectively. We gained several new customers during the six months ended March 31, 2026.

Other income



Other income for the six months ended March 31, 2026 was $2.1 million, as compared to $1.2 million for the same period of 2025. For the six months ended March 31, 2026, other income mainly consisted of investment income $25,000, interest income of $73,000, government grant of $1.2 million, loan forgiveness of $0.7 million and other income of $40,000. For the six months ended March 31, 2025, other income mainly consisted of a government grant of $ 1.0 million, other income of $165,000 and interest income of $26,000.

Operating expenses

Selling and distribution expenses

Selling and distribution expenses were $ 0.9 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $ 1.2 million for the same period of 2025, representing a decrease of $ 0.3 million, or 26.2%. The decrease was primarily due to reduction in commission expense of $ 0.2 million as revenue dwindled, and shrinking salaries for sales staff of $ 0.1 million.

Administrative expenses

Administrative expenses were $ 4.5 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, compared to $ 4.1 million for the same period of 2025, representing an increase of $ 0.4 million, or 10.0%. The increase in administrative expenses was primarily due to an increase in stock compensation expenses, and consulting expense.



Loss before taxation

Loss before taxation was narrowed to $ 2.6 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, from $ 3.8 million for the same period of 2025, representing a shrinkage of $ 1.2 million, or 31.6%. The shrinkage is attributed to a rise in gross profit, an increase in other income, and reduction of selling expense and finance costs, which was partly offset by increase in administrative expenses.

Net loss attributable to equity holders of the Company



Net loss attributed to equity holders of the Company was $ 3.3 million for the six months ended March 31, 2026, as compared to $ 4.1 million for the six months ended March 31, 2025. The decrease in net loss attributable to shareholders in 2026 was attributable to the reasons described above.

Financial Condition



As of March 31, 2026, the Company had $1.78 million in cash and cash equivalents, as compared to $1.93 million as of March 31, 2025. As of March 31, 2026, working capital (current assets minus current liabilities) was $21.4 million and the current ratio (current assets divided by current liabilities) was 3.48 times, as compared to working capital of $17.8 million and a current ratio of 2.89 times as of March 31, 2025. Stockholders' equity as of March 31, 2026 was $30.96 million, an increase of $4.07 million or 15.1% as compared to $26.89 million as of March 31, 2025.

Note About Six Months Results



The financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2026 presented in this release are unaudited. It includes calculations or figures that have been prepared internally by Management. The Company's independent registered public accounting firm has not reviewed or audited, and does not express an opinion with respect to the six months results. There can be no assurance that the Company's actual results for the periods presented herein do not differ from the six months financial results presented herein, and such changes could be material. These financial results should not be viewed as a substitute for full financial statements prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and are not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved for any future periods. The six months financial information could be impacted by the effects of the Company's financial closing procedures, final adjustments, and other developments.

About Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited



Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited ("Antelope Enterprise", "AEHL" or the "Company") engages holds a 51% ownership position in Hainan Kylin Cloud Services Technology Co. Ltd ("Kylin Cloud"), which operates a livestreaming e-commerce business in China. For more information, please visit our website at https://aehltd.com.

Safe Harbor Statement



Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, future Bitcoin market performance and developments in the Bitcoin industry, our ability to regain customers lost resulting in a decline in our revenues, the continued stable macroeconomic environment in the PRC, the consumer and technology sectors continuing to exhibit sound long-term fundamentals, our ability to continue as a going concern, our ability to raise capital to meet our capital needs, and our ability to continue to grow our business management, information system consulting, and online social commerce and live streaming business. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 6-K for the year ended March 31, 2026 and otherwise in our SEC reports and filings. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Contact Information:



Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited

Xiaoying Song, Chief Financial Officer

info@aehltd.com

WFS Investor Relations Inc.

Email: services@wealthfsllc.com

+1 628 283 9214