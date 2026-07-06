2025 Final Dividend: Amounts per ordinary share in Sterling and Canadian Dollar

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / Further to the approval by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2026 of the final dividend for 2025 of 1.40c per ordinary share, the equivalent of the final dividend, in Sterling is 1.0479 pence per share and in Canadian Dollars is 1.9862 Canadian cents per share based on exchange rates of US$1=£0.7485 and US$1=C$1.4187.

The US$:£/C$ conversion rates were determined by the prevailing rates on Friday 3 July 2026, being the record date for the final dividend.

The payment date of the 2025 final dividend is Friday 31 July 2026.

For further information:

Ecora Royalties PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Jason Gray - Company Secretary Website: www.ecoraroyalties.com FTI Consulting +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis ecoraroyalties@fticonsulting.com

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SOURCE: Ecora Royalties PLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-royalties-plc-announces-2025-final-dividend-1186962