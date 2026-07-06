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WKN: 871733 | ISIN: GB0006449366 | Ticker-Symbol: HGR
Tradegate
02.07.26 | 17:41
1,598 Euro
-0,37 % -0,006
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
ECORA ROYALTIES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ECORA ROYALTIES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5361,56417:54
1,5361,56417:51
ACCESS Newswire
06.07.2026 17:38 Uhr
116 Leser
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Ecora Royalties PLC Announces 2025 Final Dividend

2025 Final Dividend: Amounts per ordinary share in Sterling and Canadian Dollar

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 6, 2026 / Further to the approval by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2026 of the final dividend for 2025 of 1.40c per ordinary share, the equivalent of the final dividend, in Sterling is 1.0479 pence per share and in Canadian Dollars is 1.9862 Canadian cents per share based on exchange rates of US$1=£0.7485 and US$1=C$1.4187.

The US$:£/C$ conversion rates were determined by the prevailing rates on Friday 3 July 2026, being the record date for the final dividend.

The payment date of the 2025 final dividend is Friday 31 July 2026.

For further information:

Ecora Royalties PLC

+44 (0) 20 3435 7400

Jason Gray - Company Secretary

Website:

www.ecoraroyalties.com

FTI Consulting

+44 (0) 20 3727 1000

Sara Powell / Ben Brewerton / Nick Hennis

ecoraroyalties@fticonsulting.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ecora Royalties PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/ecora-royalties-plc-announces-2025-final-dividend-1186962

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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