PRESS RELEASE

6 JULY 2026

DAVID KONCKIER, MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF BOGART, ANNOUNCES IN HIS PERSONAL CAPACITY, THAT HE HAS ENTERED INTO AN EXCLUSIVE INFORMATION AND CONSULTATION PROCESS REGARDING THE POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF MARIONNAUD GROUP, A LONG-STANDING PLAYER IN SELECTIVE FRAGRANCE RETAIL MARKET IN EUROPE

David Konckier, the majority shareholder of BOGART, announces, in his personal capacity, that he has entered into an exclusive information and consultation process regarding the potential acquisition of Marionnaud Group, a long-standing leader in selective fragrance retail market in Europe.

With more than 700 stores across France, Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy, Romania and Switzerland, Marionnaud has been a benchmark in the beauty industry for decades.

Marionnaud is a subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited ("CK Hutchison"), a leading multinational conglomerate listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The Group will keep the market informed of the completion of the transaction and its implications.

Furthermore, following the press release dated April 24, 2026, the Konckier family confirms the acquisition of the German company Stadtparfümerie Pieper was completed on July 1, 2026.

Bogart expects significant growth in its business activity.

WWW.GROUPE-BOGART.COM

ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

MEDIA RELATIONS

MANON CLAIRET

MCLAIRET@ACTUS.FR / +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

ACTUS FINANCE & COMMUNICATION

INVESTOR RELATIONS

ANNE-PAULINE PETUREAUX

APETUREAUX@ACTUS.FR / +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99139-pr_bogart_marionnaud_en.pdf