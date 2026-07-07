Sandvik AB: Sandvik acquires CAM re-sellers in India and US

Sandvik has acquired?Mastercam India and select assets of CAD/CAM CONSULTING SERVICES INC. (CCCS), being long-standing channel partners to Mastercam. The acquisitions, which follow a series of similar ones made by Sandvik in the past years, will further strengthen local capabilities and expand Sandvik's sales network across different regions. Mastercam India and CCCS will be a part of business unit Mastercam and reported within business area Intelligent Manufacturing.

"I am pleased that we continue to execute on our strategy of enhancing the direct sales channels of our software solutions. These companies have a strong foothold in their respective regions and give Sandvik further leverage to grow in the digital manufacturing," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

Mastercam India is headquartered in Pune, India, and has 41 employees. It had an annual revenue, net, of around SEK 81 million in 2025.?CCCS is headquartered in California, US, and has 14 employees. It had an annual revenue, net, of around SEK 39 million in 2025. The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin and earnings per share will be limited. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Stockholm, July 7, 2026

Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

Sandvik Group

Sandvik is a global, industrial technology group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2025 the Group had approximately 42,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 121 billion in more than 150 countries.