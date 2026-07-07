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WKN: 865956 | ISIN: SE0000667891 | Ticker-Symbol: SVKB
Tradegate
07.07.26 | 17:31
35,170 Euro
-4,66 % -1,720
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SANDVIK AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SANDVIK AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,03035,19017:52
35,02035,20017:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2026 11:00 Uhr
192 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Sandvik AB: Sandvik acquires CAM re-sellers in India and US

Sandvik has acquired?Mastercam India and select assets of CAD/CAM CONSULTING SERVICES INC. (CCCS), being long-standing channel partners to Mastercam. The acquisitions, which follow a series of similar ones made by Sandvik in the past years, will further strengthen local capabilities and expand Sandvik's sales network across different regions. Mastercam India and CCCS will be a part of business unit Mastercam and reported within business area Intelligent Manufacturing.

"I am pleased that we continue to execute on our strategy of enhancing the direct sales channels of our software solutions. These companies have a strong foothold in their respective regions and give Sandvik further leverage to grow in the digital manufacturing," says Stefan Widing, President and CEO of Sandvik.

Mastercam India is headquartered in Pune, India, and has 41 employees. It had an annual revenue, net, of around SEK 81 million in 2025.?CCCS is headquartered in California, US, and has 14 employees. It had an annual revenue, net, of around SEK 39 million in 2025. The impact on Sandvik's EBITA margin and earnings per share will be limited. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.

Stockholm, July 7, 2026
Sandvik AB

For further information, contact Louise Tjeder, VP Investor relations, phone: +46 (0) 70782 6374 or Johannes Hellström, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 (0) 70721 1008

Sandvik Group
Sandvik is a global, industrial technology group providing solutions that enhance productivity, profitability and sustainability for the manufacturing, mining and infrastructure industries. We are at the forefront of digitalization and focus on optimizing our customers' processes. Our world-leading offering includes equipment, tools, services and digital solutions for machining, mining, rock excavation and rock processing. In 2025 the Group had approximately 42,000 employees and revenues of about SEK 121 billion in more than 150 countries.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.