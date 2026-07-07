Nitches, Inc.: Most 'AI-Powered' Tools Ask Users to Trust the Black Box - NutraVeri Built One They Can Audit

The Platform's Deterministic Supplement Readiness Score Delivers the Same Result for the Same Formula Every Time, Traces Every Score to Public FDA and FTC Sources, and Now Offers a Partner Program for Operators Serving Supplement Founders

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH) - Most AI-powered platforms ask users to trust the answer without ever showing how it was reached. The model is a black box. The output can change between runs, and the reasoning often cannot be verified.

NutraVeri, operated by Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH), was built on the opposite philosophy.

Its proprietary Supplement Readiness Score is deterministic. The same supplement formula and the same product claims always produce the same result. Nothing is randomized. Nothing is adjusted based on the user. Every readiness dimension is derived from publicly available regulatory and scientific information.

Each score traces to objective sources, including FDA labeling databases, FDA Warning Letters, FDA Import Alerts, the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS), FTC advertising guidance, GRAS notices, NIH resources, and peer-reviewed scientific literature.

Rather than asking founders to trust an opaque AI model, NutraVeri allows them to examine the factors influencing their score. Adjust a dosage and the evidence profile changes. Modify a marketing claim and the claim-risk assessment updates. Every change produces a measurable and explainable result.

"A readiness score should never simply tell founders what they want to hear," said John Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Nitches Inc. "It should show them where the real risks are before they spend money on manufacturing, labels, inventory, or marketing."

NutraVeri evaluates product claims against publicly available FDA and FTC guidance, compares ingredient dosages to published evidence ranges, and delivers a readiness assessment in approximately sixty seconds.

While regulatory consulting often costs hundreds of dollars per hour and may require weeks of scheduling, NutraVeri provides an initial readiness assessment at no cost. The platform currently indexes more than 120 supplement ingredients with searchable evidence context and claim-risk posture.

The Company is equally transparent about what the platform does not do.

NutraVeri provides a point-in-time assessment based on publicly available information. It does not certify regulatory compliance, predict future enforcement actions, or replace review by qualified legal, regulatory or scientific professionals. Instead, it helps founders identify potential issues while changes remain inexpensive and before significant capital has been committed.

In addition to serving supplement founders directly, NutraVeri has launched a partner program for agencies, contract manufacturers, consultants, creators, coaches, publishers, and other operators who work with emerging supplement brands.

Partners receive a defined commission for qualified founder referrals through a tracked dashboard with manual review. The program is intentionally straightforward, with no multi-level compensation structure, passive-income claims or guarantees of earnings.

Additional information about the partner program is available at nutraveri.com/partners.

Founders can receive their first NutraVeri Supplement Readiness Score today at NutraVeri.com without creating an account or providing a credit card. Submitted formulas remain the founder's own.

About Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH)

Nitches Inc. (OTCID:NICH) is a technology company focused on building intelligence and workflow platforms that simplify complex industries through automation, data, and verification tools. Through NutraVeri, the Company provides supplement founders, formulators, and manufacturers with product-readiness intelligence designed to help identify potential formulation, claim, and manufacturing risks before significant capital is deployed. NutraVeri is intended to improve decision-making and preparation and does not provide legal or regulatory certification services.

Media Contact:

John Morgan

Chief Executive Officer

Nitches Inc.

Email: info@nitchescorp.com

Website: www.NutraVeri.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws regarding the features, capabilities, intended use, commercial adoption, and business plans relating to the NutraVeri platform and its partner program. These statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. NutraVeri Scores, reports, and related outputs are informational tools only and do not certify regulatory compliance, FDA approval, product safety, efficacy, or commercial success. Participation in the partner program does not guarantee earnings or business results. Dietary supplements are not approved by the FDA prior to marketing. Nitches Inc. undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Disclaimer: NutraVeri provides informational product-readiness intelligence only and does not provide legal, regulatory, medical, scientific, financial, or investment advice.

SOURCE: Nitches Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/most-ai-powered-tools-ask-users-to-trust-the-black-box-nutraveri-1187338