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WKN: A2PJM2 | ISIN: US10807Q7007 | Ticker-Symbol: BL43
Tradegate
07.07.26 | 14:08
1,230 Euro
+2,50 % +0,030
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIDGELINE DIGITAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1301,17017:08
1,1201,17017:08
ACCESS Newswire
07.07.2026 14:38 Uhr
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Bridgeline Digital: Bridgeline Extends AI Commerce Momentum with 25th Deployment of HawkSearch Platform This Fiscal-Year

WOBURN, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN), a leader in AI-powered product discovery and eCommerce solutions, today announced the successful deployment of its HawkSearch platform for a multi-brand appliance retail organization, marking the Company's 25th delivery-team launch this fiscal year.

The launch underscores accelerating demand for AI-driven product discovery solutions as retailers modernize legacy infrastructure to improve customer experience, increase conversion rates, and drive online revenue growth.

Modernizing Product Discovery for Appliance Retail

The multi-brand appliance retail organization serves consumers through a portfolio of premium retail brands. The company offers a broad assortment of home appliances and related products from leading manufacturers, requiring advanced search capabilities to support product discovery across a large and diverse catalog.

To enhance its eCommerce experience, the organization selected HawkSearch to replace a legacy search platform with a modern, AI-powered solution capable of delivering faster, more relevant, and more intuitive search experiences.

AI-Powered Search and Merchandising at Scale

The HawkSearch deployment introduces a suite of advanced capabilities designed to improve engagement, conversion, and average order value, including:

  • Unified AI Search - delivering highly relevant results based on user intent across keyword, concept, and visual inputs

  • Visual Search - enabling shoppers to upload images and discover similar products

  • Dynamic Autocomplete and Instant Engage - surfacing products, categories, and content in real time

  • Embedded Product Recommendations - driving upsell and cross-sell opportunities throughout the user experience

  • Advanced Relevance Tuning and Merchandising Controls - enabling optimization based on behavior and business priorities

Structured Rollout Enables Future Expansion

The initial deployment focuses on core search and product discovery capabilities, establishing a scalable foundation for ongoing innovation.

As part of a Phase 2 rollout, the customer plans to expand into additional AI-driven capabilities, including Smart Response, Advanced Analytics, landing page optimization, and conversational search functionality. This phased approach reflects an increasing trend among enterprise retailers to grow their AI-powered product discovery platforms over time.

Accelerating AI Adoption Across Retail

This deployment reinforces Bridgeline's growing momentum in the retail sector, where organizations are increasingly investing in AI-driven solutions to improve digital commerce performance.

Retailers managing complex product catalogs are prioritizing:

  • Intelligent product discovery platforms

  • AI-powered personalization and recommendations

  • Unified search experiences across content and products

Bridgeline continues to see strong adoption of HawkSearch among multi-brand and multi-site retailers seeking to modernize ecommerce infrastructure and deliver more engaging customer experiences.

"Marking our 25th deployment this fiscal year, this launch reflects both the strong demand for AI-powered product discovery and our ability to execute at scale," said Ari Kahn, President and CEO of Bridgeline Digital. "Retailers are rapidly moving beyond legacy search technologies to adopt AI-driven platforms that better understand shopper intent and drive measurable ecommerce performance."

About Bridgeline
Bridgeline helps companies accelerate online revenue by improving traffic, conversion rates, and average order value through AI-powered commerce technology. Its HawkSearch platform delivers advanced search, personalization, and merchandising capabilities for B2B and B2C enterprises across high-growth industries.

Learn more at: www.bridgeline.com and www.hawksearch.com

Contact:
Kelly Maltman
SVP of Marketing
Bridgeline Digital
press@bridgeline.com

SOURCE: Bridgeline Digital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/bridgeline-extends-ai-commerce-momentum-with-25th-deployment-of-h-1187082

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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