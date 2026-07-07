Mary Kay Launches 2026 Special-Edition Blush Sticks To Support Pink Changing Lives Social Impact Program

New Blush Sticks Give Back Globally Making a Beautiful Impact

Originally published on newsroom.marykay.com

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Mary Kay Inc., a global leader in beauty and women's empowerment is proud to spotlight its commitment to social impact around the world through the Pink Changing Livescampaign and the launch of the Special Edition† Mary Kay Blush Stick - a product designed to inspire confidence while making a meaningful difference.

Available in the shades "Kind Spirit" and "Spark Change," these pocket-sized blush sticks are more than a beauty essential, they are a symbol of beauty with a purpose. Through the Pink Changing Lives campaign, each blush stick purchase in participating Mary Kay markets contributes directly to local nonprofit partners, helping fund critical causes that impact women every day around the world.

Mary Kay's Pink Changing Lives Special Edition Blush Stick in "Kind Spirit" and "Spark Change" shades. (Photo credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

Did You Know:

Since 2008, Mary Kay's multi-faceted Pink Changing Lives global program has contributed more than $230 million in monetary and in-kind support to enrich the lives of women and their families. These efforts include advancing cancer research, supporting survivors of domestic violence, and creating opportunities for economic empowerment worldwide. Since its inception, Mary Kay's Pink Changing Lives cause marketing campaign has been a cornerstone of the company's social impact program, which has positively contributed to local communities through a total of 18 Limited-Edition products.

"At Mary Kay beauty is bold, confident, and impactful," said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Brand and Scientific Officer at Mary Kay. "The Pink Changing Lives program reflects our heart as a company and our unwavering belief in supporting and uplifting women everywhere. This year's Special-Edition† Mary Kay Blush Stick has a powerful purpose, helping create real change for women and families worldwide with every swipe of the cheek."

Mary Kay Taiwan donated to the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families, supporting long standing programs that provide welfare, education and social services to children and families in need across local communities. (Photo credit: Mary Kay Taiwan)

This deep-rooted commitment to social impact has earned Mary Kay worldwide recognition. In 2026, the company ranked among the Top 10 on Forbes' Best Brands for Social Impact list for the second year in a row, standing at #8 as the only beauty and direct selling brand to achieve this distinction out of 5,500 brands.1

Inclusive Beauty Innovation That Supports Every Woman

The 2026 special-edition blush sticks meaningfully complement the recent launch of TimeWise 3D Foundation , designed to deliver inclusive, high-performance results for women of all skin tones.

The newly reformulated TimeWise 3D Foundation features 36 skin tone-true shades across both matte and luminous finishes.

The TimeWise 3D Foundation was developed using proprietary IntelliMatch Technology , informed by more than 3,000 real skin tone data points . The result is a seamless, natural-looking match that simplifies shade selection.

Consumers can also take advantage of Mary Kay's AI-powered Foundation Finder, an award-winning tool that helps identify their ideal shade with confidence.

Since 2008, Mary Kay's multi-faceted Pink Changing Lives global program has contributed more than $230 million in monetary and in-kind support. (Photo credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

A Legacy of Enriching Women's Lives

For more than 60 years, Mary Kay has championed opportunities for women through entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and innovation. Founded in 1963 by Mary Kay Ash, the company was built on a vision of empowering women to define their own success.

Today, that mission continues to guide every product and every initiative - from innovative beauty science to programs like Pink Changing Lives - which bring tangible support to women and families across the globe.

The Mary Kay TimeWise 3D Foundation was developed using proprietary IntelliMatch Technology, informed by more than 3,000 real skin tone data points. (Photo credit: Mary Kay Inc.)

***

About Mary Kay

One of the original glass ceiling breakers, Mary Kay Ash founded her dream beauty brand in Texas in 1963 with one goal: to enrich women's lives. That dream has blossomed into a global company with millions of independent sales force members in 40 markets. For over 60 years, the Mary Kay opportunity has empowered women to define their own futures through education, mentorship, advocacy, and innovation. Mary Kay is dedicated to investing in the science behind beauty and manufacturing cutting-edge skincare, color cosmetics, nutritional supplements, and fragrances. Mary Kay believes in preserving our planet for future generations, protecting women impacted by cancer and domestic abuse, and encouraging youth to follow their dreams. Learn more at marykayglobal.com. Find us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn, or follow us on X.

# # #

1Alan Schwarz, Forbes Staff. (March 17, 2026). "2026 Best Brands for Social Impact."

†Available while supplies last.

Mary Kay Inc. Corporate Communications

newsroom.marykay.com

972.687.5332 or media@mkcorp.com

Mary Kay Colombia Pink Changing Lives proceeds benefited Fundación Colombianitos providing facility improvements to a local school in Puerto Tejada, Cauca, for students to build community. (Photo credit: Fundación Colombianitos)

Find more stories and multimedia from Mary Kay at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Mary Kay

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/mary-kay

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Mary Kay

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/mary-kay-launches-2026-special-edition-blush-sticks-to-support-p-1187428