Duos Technologies Group, Inc: Duos Signs Agreement for an Additional 2 MW Deployment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duos Edge AI, Inc., a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. ("Duos" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DUOT), today announced it has executed a Master Services Agreement with Nistar ("Nistar"), a Chicago-based development platform built to power the next generation of hyperscale and AI-driven data center infrastructure, to deploy up to two (2) megawatts (MW) of critical IT-load capacity, together with the utility infrastructure.

Nistar is a leading provider in energy infrastructure and data center development bridging energy, digital infrastructure, and real-asset finance by structuring and advancing large, power-anchored campuses. Nistar uses both grid-connected and behind-the-meter strategies for AI and hyperscale compute and also operates GPU infrastructure at an enterprise level for institutional tenants.

Under the terms of the agreement, Duos will provide a fully "Ready for Service" deployment designed to support high-density AI and high-performance compute ("HPC") workloads, enabling seamless server installation and operation for Nistar. The dedicated 2 MW AI and HPC deployment will be supported by Tier III-equivalent infrastructure with N+1 redundant power and cooling systems, ensuring high availability and reliability. The exact leased footprint, deployment areas, and technical specifications will be identified in each Service Order and related exhibits.

The Nistar deployment will be located at Duos' Columbus, Georgia campus, which has expansion capacity of up to 20 MW. The agreement adds to the current contract for a total of 10 MW at the site, which is expected to be billing by the end of August 2026. An additional 10 MW is planned to be installed between October and November 2026, reflecting the continued scale-up of Duos' AI infrastructure platform.

"This important step with Nistar establishes a framework for material expansion of our existing compute footprint, and we look forward to advancing toward full deployment in the coming months," said Duos CEO Doug Recker. "The growing demand for AI infrastructure continues to create significant opportunities for scalable, edge-focused data center deployments, and we believe our platform is well positioned to support these emerging requirements."

"Duos' high-density data center infrastructure gives Nistar a practical path to serve an institutionally backed AI-compute client requiring approximately 2 MW of critical IT-load capacity to support a planned deployment of 1,024 NVIDIA B200 GPUs," said Jay Sivam, Chief Executive Officer of Nistar. "This agreement establishes a Ready-for-Service framework designed to support efficient server installation, commissioning, and operations, while allowing the final footprint and technical requirements to align with the client's deployment schedule. It represents an important step in Nistar's broader strategy of delivering scalable, financeable AI and high-performance-computing infrastructure where speed to deployment, power availability, and high-density design are critical. We view this as the first of what we expect will be multiple deployments with Duos and plan to replicate this model at additional locations."

About Duos Edge AI, Inc.

Duos Edge AI, Inc. is a subsidiary of Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT). Duos Edge AI's mission is to bring advanced technology to underserved communities, particularly in education, healthcare, and rural industries, by deploying high-powered edge computing solutions that minimize latency and optimize performance. Duos Edge AI specializes in high-function Edge Data Center ("EDC") solutions tailored to meet evolving needs in any environment. By focusing on providing scalable IT resources that seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructure, its solutions expand capabilities at the network edge, ensuring data uptime onsite services. With the ability to provide 100 kW+ per cabinet, rapid 90-day deployment, and continuous 24/7 data services, Duos Edge AI aims to position its edge data centers within 12 miles of end users or devices, significantly closer than traditional data centers. This approach enables timely processing of massive amounts of data for applications requiring real-time response and supporting current and future technologies without large capital investments. For more information, visit www.duosedge.ai.

About Duos Technologies Group, Inc.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: DUOT), based in Jacksonville, Florida, is focused on providing and managing modular data center colocation facilities and infrastructure solutions. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries Duos Edge AI, Inc., and Duos Technology Solutions, Inc. the Company delivers high function computing infrastructure at the "Edge" designed to support high power computing facilities suitable for AI and Enterprise Computing. Duos is strategically focused on scaling its edge data center platforms in conjunction with its data center infrastructure solutions business. It provides manufacturer-agnostic sourcing, and fulfillment services to support efficient deployment of data centers and IT environments. Together, these platforms position the Company to address the growing demand for distributed digital infrastructure, while continuing to support legacy applications in Tier 3 and Tier 4 markets. For more information, visit www.duostech.com and www.duosedge.ai.

About Nistar

Nistar is a digital-infrastructure development and energy platform focused on enabling the next generation of AI, hyperscale, GPU-as-a-service, high-performance computing, and other power-intensive compute applications. The company originates, structures, and advances infrastructure opportunities where power availability, real estate, network connectivity, equipment deployment, and capital formation must be coordinated to meet demanding customer requirements. Nistar's work spans powered land and campus development, data center and colocation infrastructure, utility-connected and behind-the-meter energy strategies, GPU and high-density compute deployments, and transaction execution across the development lifecycle. The company works with customers, landowners, energy providers, equipment suppliers, capital partners, and operating counterparties to transform complex early-stage opportunities into executable, financeable, and scalable infrastructure platforms. By combining power-market expertise, digital-infrastructure execution, and real-asset structuring, Nistar helps accelerate the delivery of capacity for institutional and enterprise compute users where speed to market, reliability, density, and long-term expansion potential are critical. For more information, visit www.Nistar.AI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things, our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated" and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we file from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements attributable to Duos Technologies Group, Inc. or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language.

Contacts



Media

iMiller Public Relations

+1 914-315-6424 | duosedge@imillerpr.com

Investor Relations

Tom Colton and Greg Bradbury

Gateway Group, Inc.

+1 949-574-3860 | DUOT@duostech.com