The Hub introduces specialized AI agents designed to make optimization more accessible for all users.

Gurobi Optimization, LLC, the leader in decision intelligence technology, today announced the launch of the Gurobi Intelligence Hub, the new home for Gurobi's AI-powered optimization agents. The Intelligence Hub is designed to help users build, understand, troubleshoot, and interact with optimization models more effectively.

Together, the Hub's specialized agents leverage generative AI to guide users through workflows across the optimization lifecycle, creating new opportunities to make optimization more accessible, intuitive, and valuable for a broader range of users.

The Modeler combines guided workflows with Gurobi's optimization expertise to help users move from business problem to production-quality optimization model. Through an iterative process that helps refine requirements, validate assumptions, and develop acceptance tests, the Modeler gives users confidence that their model accurately reflects the intended business problem.

The Explainer helps users interpret model instances by combining Gurobi's analytical capabilities with business context. It allows them to understand their models faster, diagnose infeasibility more efficiently, and interact with their model through natural language.

Gurobot, launched in 2025 and now housed under the Hub, provides instant access to optimization guidance, best practices, troubleshooting tips, and more. When human support is needed, users with a commercial license can quickly escalate Gurobot chats to formal support tickets.

In addition, Gurobi is introducing a Local Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that allows users to easily integrate the agents into their existing AI-assisted development environments.

"AI is transforming how people interact with complex technologies, and we believe mathematical optimization should benefit from that same transformation," said Dr. Oliver Bastert, CTO, Gurobi. "With the Intelligence Hub, we're combining generative AI with decades of optimization expertise to help more people build, understand, troubleshoot, and interact with optimization models-without compromising the rigor and decision quality organizations depend on."

At the time of launch, the Modeler is in beta. The Explainer and Local MCP are experimental features, and available for users to explore and evaluate. Functionality, user experience, and scope may change significantly before becoming generally available.

Learn more about the Intelligence Hub and explore frequently asked questions here.

About Gurobi

Gurobi is the world's most powerful optimization solver, built to help organizations determine the optimal course of action when faced with complex, real-world decision problems. As an integral AI technology, Gurobi applies mathematical optimization to transform data into reliable, defensible decisions.

Organizations across industries use Gurobi to optimize supply chains, allocate resources, price products, and manage risk-allowing them to act quickly, model complex systems without compromise, and make decisions they can stand behind.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It serves customers in over 40 industries, including leading organizations like SAP, Air France, and the National Football League. For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/?or call +1 713 871 9341.

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Contacts:

Melissa Cifarelli

Matter Communications

(585) 6669511

gurobi@matternow.com