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WKN: A4009U | ISIN: CNE100006CQ4 | Ticker-Symbol: 7US
Tradegate
07.07.26 | 17:18
10,600 Euro
-5,02 % -0,560
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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UBTECH ROBOTICS CORP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,52010,66417:23
10,51210,65417:20
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2026 15:10 Uhr
217 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

China's UBTECH unveils full-sized ultra-bionic humanoid robot U1 series

SHENZHEN, China, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chinese humanoid robot developer UBTECH recently hosted its 2026 Global Launch Event in Shenzhen, unveiling its long-term human-machine symbiosis strategy, the new consumer brand "UWORLD," and the full-sized ultra-bionic consumer-grade humanoid robot U1 series. This marks a significant step forward, indicating that domestically produced humanoid robots are entering a new era of large-scale, mass-market consumption.

UBTECH recently hosted its 2026 Global Launch Event in Shenzhen.: UBTECH recently hosted its 2026 Global Launch Event in Shenzhen.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

At the event, UBTECH founder Zhou Jian outlined a three-step "human-machine symbiosis" roadmap: replacing high-risk and repetitive labor to free up the workforce, rolling out home companionship and care services, and achieving deep integration between humans and machines.

He noted that UBTECH is positioning itself not just as a humanoid robot equipment manufacturer, but as a platform enterprise for future productivity, guided by two decade-long plans.

UBTECH's Chief Brand Officer Tan Min unveiled the UWORLD U1 series of ultra-bionic humanoid robots, including the half-body U1 Lite, the premium full-body U1 Pro, and the high-dynamic full-body U1 Ultra, featuring 88 high-degree-of-freedom joints, a battery life of 2 to 4 hours, and Wi-Fi connectivity. The products feature the Resonance-LM empathetic large model designed for sustained companionship, coupled with proprietary systems such as bionic fast-slow brain, bionic expression-driven control, and a cross-time memory bank, allowing them to actively perceive user emotions, while all data is locally encrypted and stored end-to-end.

With the formal launch of the UWORLD U1, UBTECH's three-step strategy for humanoid robots, "industry first, commercial second, and consumer third," has been fully implemented, aligning with China's policy directions. The Walker S series for industrial applications entered mass production and began delivery in 2025.

As AI and embodied intelligence technologies continue to advance, China's domestically produced humanoid robot industry is rapidly upgrading in both quality and scale. Zhou said that the company would continue to ramp up investment in core R&D, aiming to achieve an annual production capacity of 10,000 units by 2026, while promoting technological innovation, scenario-based application, and industry standard development, to help China seize a competitive high ground in the global humanoid robot industry.

Source: UBTECH



Contact person: Mr. Sun, Tel: 86-10-63074558

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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