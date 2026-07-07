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ACCESS Newswire
07.07.2026 16:02 Uhr
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Ditto Transcripts Launches New Glossary of Transcription Terms

Over 1,700 transcription terms covering the legal, law enforcement, medical, academic, and general business sectors. Everything you might read in a transcript and aren't sure what it means is in Ditto's new glossary.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Ditto Transcripts has launched a new online transcription glossary built for those who use, read, or order transcripts. The guide has more than 1,700 terms used in transcription for legal, law enforcement, medical, academic, and general business sectors.

The guide is made to help users make sense of terms tied to court, police, health care, school, and work files. It puts key words in one place and lets users search by the industry with one click. You can also search by simply typing in the word or phrase you are looking for.

"Each field has its own words and rules," said Ben Walker, CEO of Ditto Transcripts. "This guide helps our clients know what a term means and why it may show up in a file. It can also save time when a client, staff member, or transcriptionist needs a fast answer."

The new guide is free to use at https://www.dittotranscripts.com/glossary/. Ditto Transcripts will keep it as a tool for clients, staff, and all who need help understanding their transcripts. The firm built the guide to make transcription work more clear for law firms, courts, police, schools, health care groups, and the public.

About Ditto Transcripts

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Denver, CO, Ditto Transcripts provides certified, human-verified transcription across legal, medical, law enforcement, academic, and business settings. Ditto combines accuracy, timeliness, and customer service to deliver transcripts you can take to the bank, or the courtroom.

Media Contact - Sam Tiktin
Media Relations - Ditto Transcripts
info@dittotranscripts.com | (720) 287-3710
1355 S Colorado Blvd., Suite C515, Denver, CO 80222

SOURCE: Ditto Transcripts



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ditto-transcripts-launches-new-glossary-of-transcription-terms-1182992

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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