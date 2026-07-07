Lisa Butera Named Chief Underwriting Officer for North America; Lucas Castagnino Appointed Chief Underwriting Officer for Latin America and Caribbean

MS Reinsurance today announced two appointments to its underwriting leadership team. Effective August 1, Lisa Butera will join as Chief Underwriting Officer for North America, overseeing the company's National, Regional, and MGA underwriting teams in the United States and Bermuda. In a concurrent move, Lucas Castagnino, who is currently Head of Latin America and Caribbean, has been appointed Chief Underwriting Officer for Latin America and Caribbean, expanding his leadership role and elevating the region in the company's business.

Lisa Butera brings more than thirty years of distinguished leadership experience in both primary and reinsurance markets, combined with a strategic mindset and broad industry network. Ms. Butera joins MS Re from Swiss Re, where she most recently held the position of Managing Director, Head of FinPro and Casualty, North America, Corporate Solutions.

Lucas Castagnino, a valued member of MS Re since 2016, steps into the newly-established role of Chief Underwriting Officer for Latin America and Caribbean. With three decades of market knowledge and a proven record of leadership, Mr. Castagnino will continue to drive the company's ambitions across Latin American markets.

Jörg Bruniecki, Group Chief Underwriting Officer, commented: "Today marks an important step in strengthening our underwriting leadership. Lisa's and Lucas's experience, leadership skills and perspectives will help us build on the momentum we have already created."

Mr. Bruniecki continued: "These appointments follow a comprehensive search process, which included both internal and external candidates, highlighting the strength and depth of talent within MS Re's underwriting organization. With this team in place, I am confident in our ability to deliver on our underwriting strategy and continue to create value for our partners in the Americas."

About MS Re

MS Reinsurance is a global reinsurer domiciled in Switzerland with underwriting offices in Zurich, Bermuda, Miami, and New York. The Company underwrites nonlife treaty reinsurance solutions on a worldwide basis through its three business units: Americas, International, and Global Specialty Lines. As part of the world-leading insurance group MS&AD, MS Reinsurance combines reliability and agility to make its clients' businesses stronger. With a drive to move quickly and a commitment to long-term partnership, MS Reinsurance supports its partners with the momentum and stability they can build on.

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