Virtuix, Inc.: Virtuix Signs Strategic Partnership with Sirica Therapeutics to Advance AI-Driven Autism Therapy

Initial Deployment Brings Omni One Systems to Sirica's First Bay Area Treatment Center

Collaboration Builds on Rutgers University Research and Advances Sirica's Plan to Establish 100 Autism Treatment Centers Nationwide

AUSTIN, Texas, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX), a leading developer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems, today announced a strategic partnership with Sirica Therapeutics to deploy its Omni One platform for immersive autism therapy applications.

As part of the collaboration, Virtuix has sold and shipped the first two Omni One systems to Sirica's treatment center in the San Francisco Bay Area. The companies intend to use movement-centered virtual reality and AI-assisted therapeutic experiences to enhance engagement and treatment outcomes for children with autism and related disorders. Sirica has announced plans to establish approximately 100 Sirica Centers across the United States, creating a nationwide network of specialized autism treatment facilities.

The partnership represents another important milestone in Virtuix's expansion into healthcare applications following its recently announced research collaboration with Rutgers University to explore AI-assisted neurodivergent therapy using the Omni One platform and its collaboration with Florida Gulf Coast University using Omni One for neurological rehabilitation. These initiatives advance Virtuix's strategy to extend its immersive simulation platform into clinical environments where movement-based technologies may enhance patient engagement and therapy efficacy.

"We believe AI-driven, full-body immersive simulation has the potential to transform how behavioral therapies are delivered," said Jan Goetgeluk, Founder and CEO of Virtuix. "Our collaboration with Sirica Therapeutics represents an exciting step toward bringing movement-centered XR into real-world clinical settings. Combined with our ongoing research at Rutgers University and Florida Gulf Coast University, this collaboration reinforces our commitment to advancing innovative healthcare applications for Omni One."

"We are excited to partner with Virtuix to advance movement-based autism therapy through AI and immersive virtual reality," said Dr. Uli K. Chettipally, Founder and CEO of Sirica Therapeutics. "At Sirica, our vision is to create a new model of care for autism and neurodiversity. Our Cognitive Sensory Motor (COSMO) therapy harnesses purposeful movement, sensory engagement, and cognitive challenge to improve quality of life outcomes. We look forward to partnering with Virtuix as we expand our network of Sirica Centers nationwide."

Virtuix's AI-driven Omni One platform continues to expand beyond consumer entertainment into healthcare, defense, education, and enterprise applications where natural movement enhances immersive training and simulation. The company's technology enables users to walk, run, crouch, kneel, and turn naturally within virtual environments while remaining safely contained within a compact footprint.

Building on its momentum across healthcare, Virtuix believes movement-centered immersive experiences combined with AI may play an increasingly important role in autism therapy, rehabilitation, and other behavioral health applications. With Sirica's planned national expansion and Virtuix's ongoing university-led research initiatives, the Company believes it is well positioned to participate in the growing adoption of immersive technology across clinical care.

About Virtuix

Virtuix Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VTIX) is a leading manufacturer of AI-driven, full-body simulation systems for consumer, enterprise, healthcare, and defense markets. The company's premier portfolio of "Omni" omni-directional treadmills enables users to walk and run in 360 degrees inside video games and other virtual worlds. With a commitment to innovation, Virtuix continues to push the boundaries of XR, spatial computing, and AI-driven immersive experiences. For more information, visit virtuix.com.

Please visit the Company's new Investor Relations website at invest.virtuix.com.

About Sirica Therapeutics

Sirica Therapeutics is a digital therapeutics company for Autism and related disorders. The inspiration behind Sirica Therapeutics is Founder & CEO Dr. Uli K. Chettipally's personal experience raising his daughter Siri, who was diagnosed with autism. This life-changing event led him on a journey to find answers and help millions of individuals with similar challenges. We are developing a new category of therapy called Cognitive Sensorimotor Therapy. It uses advanced robotics, virtual reality, and video gaming. The company was founded with the aim of creating a unique and engaging therapeutic device that combines robotics, virtual reality, and video gaming to provide a personalized experience for patients on the autism spectrum. Sirica Therapeutics' mission is to improve the lives affected by autism by offering a deeply immersive and task-oriented therapy that can bring joy and positive change to individuals and families touched by this condition. To learn more please visit www.siricatx.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as "may," "will," "intend," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "could," "would," "potential" or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's plans to pursue strategic acquisitions, the potential benefits of any such acquisition, the expected synergies, the potential impact on revenues or shareholder value, and the Company's position in the defense training market. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to identify, negotiate, and complete acquisitions on favorable terms or at all; the ability to successfully integrate any acquired business; risks related to government contracting, including contract cancellations, modifications, or funding changes; the uncertainties related to market conditions; and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

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Company Contact

Lauren Premo

Virtuix Inc.

press@virtuix.com

Investor Relations Contact

Chris Tyson

MZ Group

Direct: 949-491-8235

VTIX@mzgroup.us