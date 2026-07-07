Levittown, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Trash Daddy Dumpsters, a roll-off dumpster rental company headquartered in Levittown, Pennsylvania, today announced it has been ranked No. 11 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 Regionals list, recognizing it as one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The recognition comes as the company continues to expand its service footprint across 11 states, with active operations in major metropolitan areas including Denver, Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Kansas City.

The Inc. 5000 Regionals ranking is based on verified revenue growth over a multi-year period and is awarded to companies demonstrating sustained expansion and operational performance. Trash Daddy Dumpsters' placement at No. 11 reflects consistent growth since its founding by industry veterans Chad Ramsey and Paul Stratch, who bring more than 15 combined years of experience in the roll-off and waste management industry.

"We built Trash Daddy around one straightforward idea - make dumpster rental easier, more transparent, and more reliable for both homeowners and contractors," said Chad Ramsey, President and Co-Founder of Trash Daddy Dumpsters. "Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 Regionals list reflects the work of our entire team and the trust our customers have placed in us across every market we serve."





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Operational Model and Market Expansion

Trash Daddy Dumpsters operates a flat-rate pricing model that includes delivery, pickup, rental period, and disposal with no hidden fees. The company offers roll-off containers ranging from 10 to 40 yards, serving residential renovation projects, roofing jobs, construction sites, and large-scale commercial cleanouts. Same-day and next-day delivery is available in most service areas.

The company has received more than 700 five-star Google reviews across its service areas, with customers citing transparent pricing, responsive live support, and reliable scheduling as primary reasons for repeat business.

"Our customers have told us consistently that they want to talk to a real person, get an honest price, and have their dumpster show up when it is supposed to," said Paul Stratch, COO and Co-Founder. "That is what we focus on every day across every market."

Continued Expansion

Following its Inc. 5000 Regionals recognition, Trash Daddy Dumpsters said it plans to continue expanding its geographic coverage and service capabilities. The company currently serves customers across primary hubs in Colorado, Texas, Nevada, Arizona, Missouri, and surrounding areas, with additional markets under evaluation.

Residential and commercial customers can check service availability, view pricing, and book online at trashdaddydumpsters.com.

About Trash Daddy Dumpsters

Trash Daddy Dumpsters is a roll-off dumpster rental company serving homeowners and contractors across 11 states. Founded by industry veterans Chad Ramsey and Paul Stratch, the company provides flat-rate dumpster rentals ranging from 10 to 40 yards with same-day delivery available in most areas. Trash Daddy Dumpsters is ranked No. 11 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 Regionals list and holds a 4.9-star Google rating across more than 700 verified reviews. For more information visit trashdaddydumpsters.com.

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Source: NewWay Software