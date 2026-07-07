Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. (TSXV: ORCL) (OTCQB: ORLCF) ("Oracle" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the following updates on its royalty and equity portfolio.

Oracle holds a core portfolio of net smelter return ("NSR") royalties across advanced fluorspar, vanadium, nickel-PGM, coal, and silver projects located in the United States, Canada, Mongolia and Bolivia, operated by CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. ("CleanTech"), Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant"), Norway House Cree Nation ("NHCN") and others. In addition to its royalty interests, Oracle owns 42.8 million common shares of CleanTech, representing approximately 30% of CleanTech's issued and outstanding shares.

Oracle Royalty Portfolio:

Country Project Commodity Operator Oracle Royalty Status USA Various mineral deposits

Illinois and Kentucky Fluorspar District Fluorspar, Zinc, and Germanium CleanTech 2% NSR Drilling and permitting, production expected in 2028 USA Gibellini, Nevada Vanadium CleanTech 2% NSR Positive EIS Record of Decision from BLM in 2023 Mongolia Ulaan Ovoo Coal Silver Elephant Greater of US$2/t or 3% NSR 300,000 tonne production forecast in 2027 Canada Minago, Manitoba Nickel-PGM, and Magnesium NHCN 2% NSR when nickel is > US$15/lb Environment Act License received in 2026 Bolivia Pulacayo-Paca Silver, Lead, and Zinc Silver Elephant 2% NSR materials sold Under Contract dispute with COMIBOL Bolivia Apuradita Silver and Lead Silver Elephant Greater of 2% NSR or US$3/t of unprocessed materials sold In production at 400 tonnes/month Bolivia Triunfo Gold CleanTech 2% NSR Exploration, resource definition

United States

Kentucky-Illinois Fluorspar (Zinc-Germanium) Projects1

Oracle entered into several royalty agreements with CleanTech in 2025. Those agreements are subject to respective Oracle and CleanTech shareholder approvals in the next AGM in the fall of 2026.

Oracle's 2% NSR royalty under these agreements covers CleanTech's mineral holdings in the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District ("IKFD"), the largest fluorspar district in the United States. CleanTech's fluorspar projects consist of over a dozen distinct fluorspar deposits including Campbell Crotser, Quarant, Tabb, Babb-Barnes and others. Total mineral-rights area exceeds 17,000 acres with over 745 historic drill holes, collectively control key segments of the Western Kentucky Fluorspar District's most productive fault systems, representing approximately 60,000 feet of fault length across major geological structures.

Refer to www.CleanTechCtv.com for more project information.

CleanTech is preparing permitting for Campbell-Crotser and an associated central flotation processing and tailings facility to produce 97% acid-grade fluorspar on site. Acid-grade fluorspar is currently selling at about $550 per tonne in the US. CleanTech is targeting submission of the principal mine and processing-plant permit applications by the end of November 2026, with permit issuance expected in the first half of 2027.

CleanTech also reported that it is in discussions with major global consumers of acid-grade fluorspar and expects to sign its first binding off-take agreement by November 2026, with first product delivery anticipated in 2028.

Gibellini Vanadium Project (Eureka County, Nevada)2

The Gibellini vanadium project is being developed by CleanTech and is located near Eureka in Nevada's Battle Mountain region, one of top mining investment destinations per the Fraser Institute. The project received a positive EIS Record of Decision from the BLM in October 2023 and has obtained multiple state permits. The project spans over 21km in strike and features an open-pit, heap-leach operation with a 0.2 strip ratio, targeting 99% pure vanadium pentoxide production. Water rights are secured through a nearby CleanTech owned 3,000-acre ranch.

Refer to www.CleanTechCtv.com for more project information.

Oracle holds a 2% NSR royalty on the Gibellini project.

CleanTech continues to advance Gibellini toward production pending higher vanadium price.

Mongolia3

Ulaan Ovoo Coal Project

The Ulaan Ovoo coal project ("Ulan Ovoo") is owned by by Silver Elephant through its Mongolian subsidiaries. Ulaan Ovoo is located in northern Mongolia, 120 km by paved road from Mongolia's Sukhbaatar railway station, which connects to the Trans-Siberian railway network. The mine has produced close to 1,000,000 tonnes of coal since 2012, which was sold to international and Mongolian customers. Ulaan Ovoo features an average strip ratio of 1.8 BCM of waste per tonne of coal. The extracted coal thus far yielded on average 5,000 kcal/kg GCV, with less than 1% sulphur and 8% ash, making it well suited for power plants, cement plants, and heat boiler applications. Wardrop Engineering (Tetra Tech) estimated 174 Mt of measured and 34 Mt of indicated coal resources in an NI 43-101 prefeasibility study in 2010.

Oracle's amended and restated coal royalty executed in August 2025 provides for a royalty equal to the greater of US$2.00 per tonne or 3% of NSR for the coal leaving Ulaan Ovoo premise.

In July 2026, Silver Elephant entered into a 5-year coal lease agreement with an arms-length major Mongolian mining and industrial conglomerate (the "Lessee"). The Lessee's annual production sales forecast from Ulaan Ovoo is between 300,000 and 1,000,000 tonnes.

Refer to www.SilverElef.com for more project information.

Cumulative royalty income to Oracle from Silver Elephant's Mongolian coal operation since 2024 is approximately US$450,000.

Canada4

Minago Nickel-PGM Project (Thompson Nickel Belt, Manitoba)

The Minago project is a nickel project, owned and operated by NHCN. Approximately 85,000 metres of drilling has been done on Minago project. The project also hosts magnesium mineralization as reported by NHCN.

Oracle holds a 2% NSR royalty on Minago, when the average nickel price exceeds US$15 per pound. Nickel is currently trading at approximately US$7.50 per pound on the London Metal Exchange (approximately US$16,500 per tonne). For reference, nickel reached a high of more than US$40 per pound during March 2022.

Minago reached two milestones in early 2026: a C$2 million investment from the Government of Manitoba (announced on March 4, 2026) to support the next phase of its first-of-its-kind, low-emission magnesium processing facility, and on March 9, 2026, NHCN's receipt of its full Minago Environment Act Licence, allowing the project to proceed.

Refer to www.minago.ca for more project information.

Bolivia5

Pulacayo-Paca Silver-Lead-Zinc Project

The Pulacayo-Paca project in Potosí, Bolivia is operated by Silver Elephant. Approximately 95,000 metres of drilling has been done on the project by Silver Elephant and previous operator of the property.

Oracle holds a 2% NSR royalty on the project; under the amended and restated royalty agreement executed in August 2025.

The Pulacayo-Paca project is subject to a mining production contract (the "MPC") with the Corporación Minera de Bolivia ("COMIBOL"). On December 31, 2024, COMIBOL delivered a notice of cancellation of the Pulacayo MPC, and the matter remains under dispute. Silver Elephant is pursuing all judicial and administrative avenues to reinstate the MPC.

Cumulative royalty income to Oracle from the Pulacayo-Paca project since 2023 is approximately US$260,000.

Apuradita Silver-Lead Project

The Apuradita project is nearby the Pulacayo-Paca project, Apuradita is 100% owned by Silver Elephant, and is not part of the disputed MPC with COMIBOL. Apuradita underground mining started in May 2025 and is currently producing approximately 400 tonnes per month of silver-bearing material, which is trucked and toll-milled in Potosí, Bolivia to produce silver-lead concentrate for sale. Since May 2025, approximately 4,547 tonnes of silver-bearing material have been mined, grading approximately 296 g/t Ag and 0.7% Pb. Approximately 71 tonnes of concentrate have been produced and sold grading 7,674 g/t Ag and 19% Pb.

Refer to www.silverelef.com for more information.

Oracle holds a 2% NSR (or $3 per tonne of unprocessed materials leaving site) royalty on the project, under the amended and restated royalty agreement executed in August 2025.

Cumulative royalty income to Oracle from Apuradita since 2025 is approximately US$22,000.

Silver Elephant intends to continue production at Apuradita at a rate of 400 to 650 tonnes per month, and to continue toll milling and grow silver concentrate sales through the remainder of 2026.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Bill Pincus, [P.Geo.], an independent consultant of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.

Oracle Commodity Holding Corp. is a mining royalty company holding royalties on several precious metal and critical mineral mining projects.

Further information on Oracle Commodity can be found at www.oracleholding.com.

ORACLE COMMODITY HOLDING CORP.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Jason Powell"

CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release, including statements which may contain words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "estimates", or similar expressions, and statements related to matters which are not historical facts, are forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated timing and receipt of shareholder and TSX Venture Exchange approvals for certain royalty agreements; the development, permitting and anticipated commencement of production at the projects underlying Oracle's royalty portfolio; projected production levels, development schedules and production forecasts; anticipated execution of off-take agreements; expected royalty payments and future royalty income; future commodity prices and the potential economic benefits of Oracle's royalty interests; the advancement of the Gibellini, Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District, Ulaan Ovoo, Minago, Pulacayo-Paca and Apuradita projects; the outcome of contractual, regulatory and legal matters affecting the Pulacayo-Paca project; and Oracle's future growth, results of operations, performance, business prospects and opportunities. Such forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and is subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.

A number of risks and other factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the risk that required shareholder, regulatory or TSX Venture Exchange approvals are not obtained; delays in permitting, development or commencement of production; changes in development plans or production forecasts; fluctuations in commodity prices; failure of operators to achieve projected production or make royalty payments; the outcome of contractual, regulatory or legal proceedings, including those relating to the Pulacayo-Paca project; market conditions and investor sentiment; changes in business plans; the availability of financing; and general economic, business and political conditions. Additional risk factors are set out in the Company's latest annual and interim management's discussion and analysis, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions by management as of the date of this news release, and there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with any forward-looking statements included herein. Readers are cautioned that all forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this news release to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date of this news release, except as required by applicable securities laws.

1 https://cleantechctv.com/

2 https://cleantechctv.com/

3 https://silverelef.com/

4 https://www.minago.ca/

5 https://silverelef.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304275

Source: Oracle Commodity Holding Corp.