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WKN: 861061 | ISIN: DK0010181759 | Ticker-Symbol: CBGB
Tradegate
07.07.26 | 19:19
127,40 Euro
+1,72 % +2,15
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CARLSBERG A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARLSBERG A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
127,10127,4507.07.
127,15127,5007.07.
PR Newswire
08.07.2026 01:06 Uhr
202 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Stuck on the Sidelines: Carlsberg reveals Three-Quarters of Adults Will Watch Football This Summer, but a Third Haven't Played a Game in Six Months or More

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A third of adults (31%) admit that they've not had a kickabout in six months or more*, compared to the whopping 73% who will watch a game this summer.

With the summer of football now in full swing, Carlsberg has sought to change this and get people back out and experiencing the joy of playing football.

According to the research conducted by Carlsberg, most (44%) feel they don't have enough time, the team to play with (39%) or the space (16%) to play. And, so, the role for Carlsberg is simple: bring the joy of playing the game back to people, by making it easy to play again.

As a result, "Goal Posters" have popped up on walls in cities across the country. The simple goal-shaped flyposters are located in spaces where it's easy to start a kick-about with others; all anyone needs is a football and it's game on.

Remaining in place throughout the summer, the "Goal Posters" have already played host to a number of spontaneous kick-abouts, bringing back the joy of playing football to the public. A joy that two-thirds (60%) say they miss.

Lynsey Woods, Carlsberg's Global Brand Director, says: "At a time when football can feel increasingly out of reach for many, we wanted to celebrate the part of the game that belongs to everyone. If Carlsberg did the best of football, more people would be playing it, not just watching it. This is a fun, simple reminder of the joy that made us fall in love with football in the first place: picking up a ball and having a kickabout."

The Carlsberg 'Goal Posters' can currently be found at Sutton Walk and Shoreditch Tunnels (London) and Bridge Street (Manchester) for a limited time only. Players are encouraged to head on down before it's too late, and keep their eyes peeled for the sites and other ways to play.

The activity continues Carlsberg's ambition to provide more access to more of the best experiences - identifying barriers that stand in the way and giving the public access to the best. As part of its sponsorship of UEFA National Team Football and UEFA EURO 2028, Carlsberg will continue to break down barriers and give fans more access to the best parts of the beautiful game.

Notes to Editors

Research conducted in June 2026 by 3Gem on behalf of Carlsberg using 10,000 respondents across the US, UK, Germany, India and China within the general population aged 18 years old and over.

About Carlsberg Group:

Established in 1847 by brewer J.C. Jacobsen, the Carlsberg Group is one of the leading brewery groups in the world, with an attractive portfolio of beer and other beverage brands. With over 37,000 employees, and with a presence in more than 150 markets, the Group has a purpose of brewing for a better today and tomorrow. Doing business responsibly and sustainably supports that purpose - and drives the efforts to deliver value for shareholders and society. For further information, visit carlsberggroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004648/Carlsberg_Goal_Posters.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004649/Carlsberg_Goal_Posters.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004650/Carlsberg_Goal_Posters.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stuck-on-the-sidelines-carlsberg-reveals-three-quarters-of-adults-will-watch-football-this-summer-but-a-third-havent-played-a-game-in-six-months-or-more-302820014.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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