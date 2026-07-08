General Atlantic leads the round with significant investment from Seligman Ventures, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and Capital Group.

JPMorganChase latest to select SambaNova RDUs for fast, on-prem AI inference.

"SambaNova's $11 billion valuation highlights the central role that fast inference now plays in the enterprise AI stack," said Rodrigo Liang, co-founder and CEO of SambaNova.

RAISE SambaNova today announced it has completed the first close of $1 billion in strategic financing as part of a Series F round, valuing the company at $11 billion post money. This latest financing round was led by General Atlantic, a leading global investor, with significant investment from Seligman Ventures, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., and Capital Group. New and existing investors include A&E Investment, Assam Ventures, Battery Ventures, funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Cambium Capital, Intel Capital, Kabila Capital, QFO Capital, Qatar Investment Authority (QIA), Vista Equity Partners and Volantis.

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"SambaNova's $11 billion valuation highlights the central role that fast inference now plays in the enterprise AI stack." Rodrigo Liang, co-founder and CEO of SambaNova.

"SambaNova's platform is differentiated, built for a market where inference has become foundational to enterprise and industry transformation," said Martín Escobari, Co-President and Head of Global Growth Equity at General Atlantic. "Rodrigo and the team are driving deep technical innovation to achieve growing commercial momentum while demand for inference is accelerating well ahead of supply. We are pleased to lead this round to support SambaNova in shaping the next generation of AI infrastructure."

"We're excited to partner with Rodrigo and the SambaNova team as they build a category-defining AI infrastructure platform at a moment when enterprise AI is shifting from training to production deployment," said Umesh Padval, Managing Partner at Seligman Ventures and Board Observer at SambaNova. "As AI moves into production, lowering cost per token while maintaining performance and efficiency will be critical for enterprise adoption. SambaNova's purpose-built RDU architecture is uniquely positioned to address that challenge at scale."

The influx of capital comes at a time of accelerating momentum for SambaNova. In recent months, the company has announced new leadership to support scale, expanded its global customer footprint, advanced its collaboration with Intel on heterogeneous inference, and continued to push the market toward premium inference architectures optimized for agentic AI and enterprise deployment. Earlier this year, SambaNova also unveiled its SN50 chip and announced a $350 million-plus raise alongside a strategic collaboration with Intel.

SambaNova will use the proceeds to expand capacity, accelerate product innovation, and scale deployments for enterprises, neo-clouds, sovereign AI customers, and service providers worldwide. It will grow customer programs and continue investing across chips, systems, software, and full-stack AI infrastructure.

JPMorganChase to Deploy SambaNova Systems as Inference Partner

SambaNova also announced that JPMorganChase has selected the company as an inference infrastructure partner, deploying its SN40 and SN50 systems to power secure, on-prem AI inference for the firm.

"At JPMorganChase, AI infrastructure has to meet a very high bar for performance, control and reliability," said Darrin Alves, CIO, Infrastructure Platforms, JPMorganChase. "We're excited to deploy SambaNova's RDU architecture and looking forward to testing its speed and security for on-prem inference in our demanding enterprise AI workloads."

About SambaNova

SambaNova is a leader in next-generation AI infrastructure, providing a full-stack platform that powers premium inference for enterprises, neo-clouds, AI labs, service providers, and sovereign AI initiatives worldwide. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in San Jose, California, SambaNova delivers chips, systems, and cloud services that enable customers to deploy state-of-the-art models with superior performance, lower total cost of ownership, and rapid time to value.

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Contacts:

Press Contacts

SambaNova:

Virginia Jamieson

Virginia.jamieson@sambanova.ai

650-279-8619

General Atlantic:

Emily Japlon

media@generalatlantic.com