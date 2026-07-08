KUALA LUMPUR, July 8, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Senior executives, business transformation leaders, operational excellence practitioners, and industry experts from across ASEAN will gather in Kuala Lumpur for the 3rd ASEAN Operational Excellence & Business Transformation Summit 2026 (OPEX 2026), taking place on 28-29 July 2026 at the Sheraton Imperial Hotel Kuala Lumpur.Organized by CT Event Asia, OPEX 2026 is a premier regional platform dedicated to helping organizations build enterprise value through operational excellence, business transformation, resilience, and innovation in an increasingly complex business environment.About the SummitUnder the theme "Building Enterprise Value When Transformation Meets Resilience and Readiness Under Real Pressure," OPEX 2026 will bring together C-suite executives, transformation leaders, operations professionals, process excellence experts, and digital innovation practitioners to exchange insights, best practices, and real-world transformation experiences.As organizations face economic uncertainty, technological disruption, workforce challenges, and rising customer expectations, operational excellence has become a critical driver of sustainable growth, agility, and long-term competitiveness.The summit will provide delegates with actionable strategies, case studies, and practical frameworks to help organizations accelerate transformation while maintaining operational resilience and business performance.Key Summit TopicsIndustry leaders and subject matter experts will share perspectives on a wide range of critical topics, including:- Enterprise-wide business transformation strategies- Operational excellence in the digital era- Artificial Intelligence (AI) and intelligent automation- Process optimization and continuous improvement- Building resilient and agile organizations- Customer-centric transformation initiatives- Data-driven decision-making and performance management- Leadership and culture for sustainable transformationMasterclass WorkshopsIn addition to the two-day summit, OPEX 2026 will feature exclusive masterclass workshops designed to provide participants with practical tools, methodologies, and implementation frameworks to support operational excellence and transformation initiatives within their organizations.These workshops will offer in-depth learning opportunities led by industry experts and experienced practitioners.Event Details- 3rd ASEAN Operational Excellence & Business Transformation Summit 2026 (OPEX 2026)- 28-29 July 2026 Summit- Sheraton Imperial Hotel Kuala Lumpur, MalaysiaFor more information and to request the full agenda, visit: REQUEST | OPEX 2026About CT Event AsiaCT Event Asia is a regional event organizer specializing in high-level B2B conferences, executive summits, industry forums, and leadership events across Asia. The company brings together senior executives, policymakers, industry experts, and solution providers to facilitate knowledge exchange, innovation, and strategic collaboration across key sectors.Media Contact:Amina KanteCT Event AsiaEmail: aminak@cteventasia.comMobile: +60 11-6188 8699Source: CT Event AsiaCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.