Microchip Technology Inc.: Microchip Expands Developer Access with Free MPLAB XC Compilers and MPLAB Machine Learning Development Suite

CHANDLER, Ariz., July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microchip Technology (Nasdaq: MCHP) has announced that its MPLAB XC Pro Compilers and MPLAB Machine Learning (ML) Development Suite are now available at no cost to customers. By enabling unlimited installs across individual and team environments, these tools give developers free access to advanced optimization capabilities and integrated embedded machine learning workflows.

"Our focus is on optimizing the development experience for engineers using Microchip devices," said Greg Robinson, corporate vice president of Microchip's development tools, MCU and wireless business units. "By eliminating license fees and providing high-performance tools at no cost, we're removing barriers to innovation. Customers can now take advantage of our optimized compilers and integrated machine learning capabilities to move efficiently from design through deployment."

Previously available through paid license tiers, the MPLAB XC Pro Compilers apply high-level techniques to reduce code size, lower the memory footprint, improve execution speed and generate highly efficient, architecture-optimized code for embedded applications. These professional-grade capabilities enable developers to streamline embedded design across Microchip's 8-, 16- and 32-bit microcontroller (MCU) and microprocessor (MPU) portfolio.

The MPLAB Machine Learning Development Suite Model Builder, an MPLAB or MicrosoftVisual StudioCode (VS Code) plug-in used to generate optimized AI and IoT sensor recognition code, is also available at no cost. This allows developers to build and deploy end-to-end embedded machine learning solutions and helps enable efficient deployment of edge intelligence on resource-constrained devices. By offering MPLAB ML in VS Code, Microchip is furthering its commitment to meeting developers in their environment of choice, providing a more flexible and easier-to-use development experience.

The shift to offer free development tools extends to Microchip's MPLAB XC Functional Safety Compilers. TÜV SÜD-certified, these compilers support safety-critical applications and help enable compliance with industry functional safety standards, with certification documentation and support available for purchase when needed. With the free download, developers can now begin safety-oriented design without upfront license costs and fees applied only when certification is required.

Updates and priority technical support for compiler-related queries are included at no additional cost. Visit the website for more information about Microchip's full suite of VS Code extensions -

Pricing and Availability

MPLAB XC Compilers and the MPLAB Machine Learning Development Suite are available at no cost. For more information, contact a Microchip sales representative or authorized worldwide distributor

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About Microchip Technology :

Microchip Technology Inc. is a broadline supplier of semiconductors committed to making innovative design easier through total system solutions that address critical challenges at the intersection of emerging technologies and durable end markets. Its easy-to-use development tools and comprehensive product portfolio supports customers throughout the design process, from concept to completion. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Microchip offers outstanding technical support and delivers solutions across the industrial, automotive, consumer, aerospace and defense, communications and computing markets. For more information, visit the Microchip website at www.microchip.com



Note: The Microchip name and logo, the Microchip logo and MPLAB are registered trademarks of Microchip Technology Incorporated in the U.S.A. and other countries. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective companies.

Editorial Contact:

Amber Liptai

480-792-5047

amber.liptai@microchip.com

