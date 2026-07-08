The Halocene H4 quantum computer, named LUMI-IQ, will be delivered and installed in 2027

The system will be hosted at CSC IT Center for Science in Finland and integrated into the LUMI AI Factory

The system will provide researchers, industry innovators, and developers across Europe with a unique, advanced experimental platform where quantum computing and artificial intelligence converge

The LUMI AI Factory, led by CSC IT Center for Science, has selected IQM Quantum Computers (Nasdaq: IQMX) to deliver IQM Halocene H4, an advanced quantum computer aimed at accelerating hybrid high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and quantum computing capabilities.

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LUMI AI Factory selects IQM to deploy advanced quantum computer, accelerating hybrid HPC and AI development

IQM Halocene H4 is the first and most advanced on-premises superconducting quantum computer of its kind, combining quantum error correction with NISQ qubits. The system will be delivered in 2027, followed by a series of upgrades delivered in multiple phases with an increasing number of logical qubits.

The IQM Halocene H4 and the upgraded systems will enable LUMI consortium users, for the first time, to develop and implement Quantum Error Correction (QEC) concepts on a world-leading system.

The system will be used in joint R&D efforts towards fault-tolerant quantum computing and advancements in hybrid computing. This will support new inventions on the critical path to fault-tolerant quantum computing and to enable new commercialization opportunities.

This forward-looking development path ensures that European users can experiment today while preparing for fully scalable quantum platforms tomorrow. The system will also provide European end-users with the high-performance quantum computing resources needed for research and innovation, and for building national know-how and expertise.

"CSC and the LUMI AI Factory are exactly the kind of partners that define what production quantum computing looks like in practice world-class HPC infrastructure, a deep commitment to research excellence, and the ambition to lead rather than follow," said Jan Goetz, CEO and Co-founder, IQM Quantum Computers. "Delivering IQM Halocene to CSC means Europe's most powerful quantum computer will sit at the heart of one of the world's leading research computing environments. This is a milestone for IQM, CSC, for Finland, and for the European quantum ecosystem."

The system, named LUMI-IQ, will be integrated into the LUMI AI Factory at CSC IT Center for Science, Finland's national center of expertise in information technology and home to the LUMI supercomputer, one of the world's most powerful supercomputers.

This integration of quantum technologies with AI and high-performance computing opens the door to breakthroughs that classical computing alone cannot achieve. LUMI-IQ will comprise both hardware and software solutions, offering capabilities for research, development, and education.

"As part of the LUMI AI Factory, LUMI-IQ will bring together world-leading AI, data, high-performance computing and quantum acceleration in one powerful hybrid environment. By connecting quantum concepts and algorithms with intelligent software tools and real-world applications, it will open new possibilities for scientific discovery and RDI, from materials and health to energy and fundamental science. At the same time, it will help Europe build the knowledge, skills, and capabilities needed for the next era of innovation, including the path toward fault-tolerant quantum computing," said Kimmo Koski, Managing Director of CSC IT Center for Science.

"Already the first system delivered in 2027 will come with a state-of-the-art quantum processing unit (QPU) with 150 qubits. This is only the beginning, however. Over the next years, LUMI-IQ will evolve into a fault-tolerant quantum computer through a series of upgrades that increase both qubit count and performance, making the LUMI AI Factory a world-leading European hybrid platform combining AI and quantum computing," describes Mikael Johansson, Manager for Quantum Technologies at CSC IT Center for Science.

The LUMI-IQ quantum computer will be jointly funded by the EuroHPC Joint Undertaking, Finland, Czechia, Norway and Poland.

As disclosed in IQM's prospectus on 1 July 2026, the total value of the contract is approximately equal to IQM's total revenue for the financial year ended 31 December 2025.

This announcement follows IQM's landmark dual listing on Nasdaq in the United States and the Helsinki Stock Exchange in Finland, making it the first European quantum computing company to be publicly traded.

IQM has sold 23 quantum systems globally more than any other quantum hardware manufacturer with its systems integrated into four of the leading supercomputing centers in the world.

About CSC IT Center for Science

CSC is a Finnish center of expertise in ICT that provides world-class services for research, education, culture, public administration and enterprises, to help them thrive and benefit society at large. www.csc.fi

About IQM Quantum Computers

IQM Quantum Computers (Nasdaq: IQMX) is a global leader in superconducting quantum computers, delivering full-stack quantum systems and cloud platform access to enterprises, research institutions, universities, high-performance computing centers, and national laboratories worldwide. IQM's on-premises deployment model gives customers direct ownership and control of their quantum infrastructure. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Finland, with major operations in Munich, IQM employs over 400 people and operates across Europe, Asia, and North America. IQM is the first publicly listed European quantum company on Nasdaq Stock Market.

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