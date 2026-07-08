GameChange Energy Transformers Receive Independent Technical Validation from Black & Veatch

Assessment confirms design integrity, manufacturing quality, and testing capabilities for pad-mounted and substation transformers.

NORWALK, Conn., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GameChange Energy, a global energy infrastructure company, announced the completion of an independent technical assessment of its pad-mounted and substation transformer product line. The assessment was conducted by Black & Veatch, a global engineering and construction leader with deep expertise in power infrastructure and energy project delivery.

The assessment evaluated GameChange Energy's transformer business across five areas: company background and financial position, product design, performance and reliability, manufacturing and quality assurance, and installation, operation, and maintenance services. Black & Veatch's review included an on-site visit to GameChange Energy's transformer manufacturing facility in Taloja, Navi Mumbai, India, and a detailed review of design documentation, quality systems, test records, and operational procedures.

"Independent technical validation is a standard expectation in our market. Utilities, project developers, and lenders need confidence in the equipment they're counting on for the next 30 years. This assessment gives them that foundation," said Phillip Vyhanek, CEO of GameChange Energy.

Key findings from the Black & Veatch assessment include:

Design. GameChange Energy's transformer portfolio - covering pad-mounted units up to 10,000 kVA and substation transformers from 500 kVA to 50 MVA at voltages up to 69 kV - is designed to IEC and IEEE standards using industry-recognized design software and a formal three-tier engineering review process. Electrical and mechanical design practices were found to align with established global transformer manufacturing norms.

Manufacturing and Quality Assurance: GameChange Energy owns and operates a purpose-built transformer manufacturing facility with an annual nameplate capacity of approximately 9,000 MVA. The facility holds ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certifications issued by Bureau Veritas, covering design, development, and manufacturing of power and distribution transformers up to 50 MVA and 69 kV. In-house manufacturing processes are governed by documented SOPs, with quality hold points across all production stages, and shop-floor practices observed to be aligned with documented procedures.

Testing: The manufacturing facility is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025:2017, covering routine, special, and selected type tests for transformers up to 69 kV and 50 MVA. Additionally, one inverter duty transformer design - a 17.6 MVA, 33 kV unit - successfully completed third-party dynamic short-circuit type testing at the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI) in Bhopal, an internationally accredited laboratory, in accordance with IEC 60076-5.

Management Team: Black & Veatch concluded that GameChange Energy's transformer leadership team has experience relevant to their responsibilities, with key personnel bringing decades of transformer design, manufacturing operations, and quality systems experience from established OEMs globally.

"We built this manufacturing platform from the ground up with the intention of earning trust through transparency and technical rigor," said Claude Colp, Vice President, Business Development - Transformers at GameChange Energy. "Having Black & Veatch validate our design approach, our factory, and our testing capabilities is an important milestone for our transformer business and the GameChange Energy platform."

GameChange Energy's transformers serve renewable energy, battery energy storage (BESS), utility, and industrial applications. The transformer manufacturing facility, commissioned in 2025, supports production for the North American, European, and Indian markets.

The independent technical assessment marks a key step in establishing transformers as a fully bankable component of GameChange Energy's suite of offerings.

About GameChange Energy

GameChange Energy Technologies is a global energy infrastructure company delivering integrated, highly engineered systems for utility-scale renewable and critical power projects. With a unified platform spanning trackers, racking, eBOS, transformers, monitoring, and customized solutions, GameChange Energy reduces risk and delivers reliable performance from module to grid. With a rapidly expanding global footprint and a substantial portfolio of deployed projects across multiple continents, GameChange Energy Technologies is engineering the future of clean energy infrastructure. For more information, visit gamechangeenergy.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Andrews

Director of Marketing

GameChange Energy lisa.andrews@gamechangeenergy.com

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