HONG KONG, July 8, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Phoenitron Holdings Limited ('Phoenitron' or the 'Company', together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group' stock code: 8066) is pleased to announce that CyberMirage (HK) Limited ('CyberMirage'), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has recently entered into a five-year framework agreement (the 'Framework Agreement') for cooperation on voice artificial intelligence ('AI') technology with Zhiyang Xintong Technology Co., Ltd. ('Zhiyang Xintong' NEEQ: 831369). The two parties will collaborate closely on intelligent fire protection service system projects, both domestically and overseas. This marks the Group's official entry into the vertical intelligent fire protection sector with its voice AI business, and represents another key milestone in its technology commercialization roadmap.With a view to long-term strategic cooperation, the two parties have identified the intelligent fire protection sector as the starting point for this collaboration. Going forward, they will jointly explore the market and engage in diversified, long-term collaborative projects. Pursuant to the Framework Agreement, Zhiyang Xintong will act as the main contractor of the intelligent fire protection service system projects and be fully responsible for project bidding and tendering, while CyberMirage will provide professional voice AI technical support to Zhiyang Xintong during the tendering process. Upon the successful award of any such project, CyberMirage will be engaged as a subcontractor to undertake the technical development and related services of the voice AI technology system. The specific rights and obligations shall be subject to the formal agreement(s) and project documents to be signed by both parties subsequently. Following the completion of project implementation, CyberMirage will continue to provide system maintenance and iterative maintenance services to ensure efficient and stable operation of the projects in the subsequent operational phase. The two parties are now actively moving forward with the preparation and launch of the first pilot project.Voice interaction is central to fire emergency command and on-site dispatch operations. The application of AI not only significantly improves operational efficiency and emergency response speed, but also delivers both commercial and social value. The signing of the Framework Agreement validates the applicability of CyberMirage's voice AI solutions in professional-grade scenarios and establishes benchmark projects and practical expertise for future business expansion in the B2B and B2G sectors. It also broadens the Group's voice AI business scope, driving the in-depth deployment of proprietary technologies into vertical professional fields,in line with the Group's long-term strategy of deepening AI transformation.As the core carrier of the Group's voice AI business, CyberMirage specializes in the R&D and commercialization of voice AI technology, and has made continuous breakthroughs in core technologies and market expansion in recent years. In terms of data assets, it possesses the industry's first 'emotional voice database'. The Group's previously launched global 'Echo Ecosystem' strategy builds a decentralized voice data network through a gamified collection mechanism, forming a complete closed-loop value chain comprising 'user participation ' data processing ' trading and exchange ' industrial empowerment'. Regarding technology patents, its national invention patent application for AI voice algorithms has received preliminary approval, signifying official recognition of its core capabilities. Currently, the Group is accelerating the commercialization of its patents, targeting large-scale customized orders to actively seize long-term growth opportunities.About Phoenitron Holdings LimitedThe mission of Phoenitron Holdings Limited is to provide shareholders with an optimum stream of steady income and gains by best leveraging the Company's access to capital and unique investment opportunities. Phoenitron is comprised of six primary business segments, including smartcard manufacturing services, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, financial consulting, recycled resources investment and media and entertainment investments. Its principal activities are the manufacturing and sale of smart cards, provision of customized smart card application systems, operation of private domain e-commerce platform, AI speech technology data services, provision of financial and management consultancy services, sale and trading of scrap metals, and investment in the media and entertainment industry. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the Company has primary holdings and investment across Greater China.About CyberMirage (HK) LimitedCyberMirage (HK) Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Phoenitron Holdings Limited, focusing on the R&D and application of voice AI technology. It is committed to building a full-chain voice AI solution from data collection and processing to commercial implementation through an innovative ecosystem model, supporting the development of the global intelligent voice industry.Source: Phoenitron Holdings LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.