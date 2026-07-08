Research Analyst Report on NanoViricides Rates Company "Outperform"; Separately, A "Fireside Chat" Interview of the Company's President Dr. Anil Diwan Hosted by Mr. Dave Donlin was Published by StockInvestor Daily

SHELTON, CT / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE American:NNVC) (the "Company"), a clinical stage leader developing antiviral drugs that viruses cannot escape, reports that a Coverage Initiating Research Report on the Company by an Independent Analyst has been published, dated as of July 6, 2026.

The report rates the Company with a rating of "Outperform" and has assigned a target price of $6.00, based on the analyst's estimates. This research report provides a summary of the Company's current programs, as well as additional longer term programs. The report was written by Mr. Robert LeBoyer, Senior Vice President, Equity Research Analyst, Biotechnology, Noble Capital Markets, Inc. The report and additional coverage of the Company is available at channelchek.com. The report is also available at the Company's website, nanoviricides.com .

The Company provided publicly available information to the Analyst, and also provided answers to questions of a technical nature, as is typical. All estimates of timelines, financial projections and modeling, etc. were made independently by the Analyst. The Company does not provide guidance on its timelines or revenues, profit or loss projections, nor does it review or have any input into the independent assessments.

The Company has retained Noble Capital as part of its investor outreach program. No part of the Analyst's compensation was, is, or will be directly or indirectly related to any specific recommendations or views expressed in the public appearance and/or research report. All views expressed in this report accurately reflect the Analyst's personal views about the subject securities or issuers. This report is intended to provide general securities advice, and does not purport to make any recommendation that any securities transaction is appropriate for any recipient particular investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs.

In a separate update, NanoViricides reports that Anil R. Diwan, PhD, the Company's President and Executive Chairman was interviewed in a "Fireside Chat" by host Mr. Dave Donlin. This video interview was published by StockInvestor Daily under the IPO-Edge program on June 29, 2026 and is available at https://ipo-edge.com/replay-fireside-chat-with-nanoviricides-president-exec-chairman-anil-r-diwan/. The video is also available on the Company's website (nanoviricides.com). The video provides information on the Company's technology, how it is differentiated from current approaches, and the current programs.

In this Fireside Chat, Dr. Diwan discussed:

How NanoViricides' broad-spectrum antiviral drugs like its lead drug NV-387 work alongside vaccines.

NanoViricides advancing a broad-spectrum antiviral approach that will be effective even against variants with its lead drug NV-387; how this differs from current antivirals in treating viral diseases like RSV and FLU.

The company's Orphan Drug Designation granted by the FDA and its filing for Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Measles; how the Company benefits from these designations and the upcoming potential funding benefits.

The resurgence of Measles despite having a vaccine in place and how it has caused epidemics in Europe, Canada, Mexico, and Bangladesh, while also making headlines in the U.S. Why this is happening and what this return tell us about current protection against viral diseases that are thought to be eliminated by vaccines.

The resurgence of several viral infections globally, like Monkeypox and Ebola, and the WHO declaring global alerts as diseases come back with new virus variants for which there is no vaccine or treatment, and how NanoViricides can help.

ABOUT NANOVIRICIDES

NanoViricides, Inc. (the "Company") (www.nanoviricides.com) is a clinical stage company that is creating special purpose nanomaterials for antiviral therapy. The Company's novel nanoviricide class of drug candidates and the nanoviricide technology are based on intellectual property, technology and proprietary know-how of TheraCour Pharma, Inc. The Company has a Memorandum of Understanding with TheraCour for the development of drugs based on these technologies for all antiviral infections. The MoU does not include cancer and similar diseases that may have viral origin but require different kinds of treatments.

The Company has obtained broad, exclusive, sub-licensable, field licenses to drugs developed in several licensed fields from TheraCour Pharma, Inc. The Company's business model is based on licensing technology from TheraCour Pharma Inc. for specific application verticals of specific viruses, as established at its foundation in 2005.

Our lead drug candidate is NV-387, a broad-spectrum antiviral drug that we plan to develop as a treatment of RSV, COVID, Long COVID, Influenza, and other respiratory viral infections, as well as MPOX/Smallpox infections. Our other advanced drug candidate is NV-HHV-1 for the treatment of Shingles. The Company cannot project an exact date for filing an IND for any of its drugs because of dependence on a number of external collaborators and consultants. The Company is currently focused on advancing NV-387 into Phase II human clinical trials.

NV-CoV-2 (API NV-387) is our nanoviricide drug candidate for COVID-19 that does not encapsulate remdesivir. NV-CoV-2-R is our other drug candidate for COVID-19 that is made up of NV-387 with remdesivir encapsulated within its polymeric micelles. The Company believes that since remdesivir is already US FDA approved, our drug candidate encapsulating remdesivir is likely to be an approvable drug, if safety is comparable. Remdesivir is developed by Gilead. The Company has developed both of its own drug candidates NV-CoV-2 and NV-CoV-2-R independently.

The Company is also developing drugs against a number of viral diseases including oral and genital Herpes, viral diseases of the eye including EKC and herpes keratitis, H1N1 swine flu, H5N1 bird flu, seasonal Influenza, HIV, Hepatitis C, Rabies, Dengue fever, and Ebola virus, among others. NanoViricides' platform technology and programs are based on the TheraCour nanomedicine technology of TheraCour, which TheraCour licenses from AllExcel. NanoViricides holds a worldwide exclusive perpetual license to this technology for several drugs with specific targeting mechanisms in perpetuity for the treatment of the following human viral diseases: Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV/AIDS), Hepatitis B Virus (HBV), Hepatitis C Virus (HCV), Rabies, Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV-1 and HSV-2), Varicella-Zoster Virus (VZV), Influenza and Asian Bird Flu Virus, Dengue viruses, Japanese Encephalitis virus, West Nile Virus, Ebola/Marburg viruses, and certain Coronaviruses. The Company intends to obtain a license for RSV, Poxviruses, and/or Enteroviruses if the initial research is successful. As is customary, the Company must state the risk factor that the path to typical drug development of any pharmaceutical product is extremely lengthy and requires substantial capital. As with any drug development efforts by any company, there can be no assurance at this time that any of the Company's pharmaceutical candidates would show sufficient effectiveness and safety for human clinical development. Further, there can be no assurance at this time that successful results against coronavirus in our lab will lead to successful clinical trials or a successful pharmaceutical product.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's current expectation regarding future events. Actual events could differ materially and substantially from those projected herein and depend on a number of factors. Certain statements in this release, and other written or oral statements made by NanoViricides, Inc. are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the company's expectations include, but are not limited to, those factors that are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in documents filed by the company from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and other regulatory authorities. Although it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors, they may include the following: demonstration and proof of principle in preclinical trials that a nanoviricide is safe and effective; successful development of our product candidates; our ability to seek and obtain regulatory approvals, including with respect to the indications we are seeking; the successful commercialization of our product candidates; and market acceptance of our products.

The phrases "safety", "effectiveness" and equivalent phrases as used in this press release refer to research findings including clinical trials as the customary research usage and do not indicate evaluation of safety or effectiveness by the US FDA.

FDA refers to US Food and Drug Administration. IND application refers to "Investigational New Drug" application. cGMP refers to current Good Manufacturing Practices. CMC refers to "Chemistry, Manufacture, and Controls". CHMP refers to the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use, which is the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) committee responsible for human medicines. API stands for "Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient". WHO is the World Health Organization. R&D refers to Research and Development.

Contact:

NanoViricides, Inc.

info@nanoviricides.com

Public Relations Contact:

ir@nanoviricides.com

SOURCE: NanoViricides, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/research-analyst-report-on-nanoviricides-rates-company-%22outperform%22-s-1188089