Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - The American Marketing Association Chicago (AMA Chicago) announced that Point B Communications has received the 2026 Palmer Marketing Award in the B2B Marketing category for its campaign, "Dickies B2B Anything But Uniform." The award was presented during the Palmer Marketing Awards celebration held June 16 at the House of Blues Chicago.

The Palmer Marketing Awards recognize marketing campaigns that demonstrate exceptional creativity, innovation and measurable results.

Point B Communications earned top honors in the B2B Marketing category for "Dickies B2B Anything But Uniform," a campaign recognized for its effectiveness in reaching target audiences, generating awareness and supporting business growth.

"B2B marketing requires marketers to balance creativity with strategic precision," said Chris McGuire, president of AMA Chicago. "The judges were impressed by Point B Communications' ability to develop a campaign that effectively connected with its audience and delivered meaningful business results."

Named for James L. Palmer, the first president of the Chicago chapter of the American Marketing Association, the Palmer Marketing Awards celebrate marketing excellence and recognize campaigns that push boundaries, elevate the profession and drive results.

For more information about the Palmer Marketing Awards and AMA Chicago, visit amachicago.org.





Representative from Point B Communications accepts AMA Chicago Palmer Award for B2B Marketing during the 2026 AMA Chicago Palmer Marketing Awards at the House of Blues Chicago. (Photo by Organic Headshots)



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About AMA Chicago

AMA Chicago, the largest professional chapter in the American Marketing Association's North American network, provides ongoing development opportunities for marketers to expand knowledge, improve skills and grow careers through access to industry thought leaders and cutting-edge programming. Marketers from agencies, brands, small businesses, nonprofit organizations and consultancies are invited to join and connect with peers across industries. Learn more at amachicago.org.

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Source: American Marketing Association Chicago