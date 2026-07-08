WW International Inc.: Weight Watchers and FlavCity Announce Collaboration Focused on Strength, Nutrition, and Community

NEW YORK, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ: WW) ("Weight Watchers"), the global leader in science-backed weight health, today announced a new summer collaboration with FlavCity, the fast-growing health and wellness brand known for bringing transparency, simplicity, and authenticity to everyday food choices.

As Weight Watchers' official protein collaborator of the summer, FlavCity will help power the brand's focus on strength, nutrition, and community. The collaboration debuts with the limited-edition Weight Watchers x FlavCity® Whipped Lemonade protein smoothie powder, available now through FlavCity's TikTok Shop and ShopFlavCity.com. Featuring 25 grams of protein, 10 grams of collagen, and no artificial flavors per serving for just 4 Points® value, the summer-inspired product was created to help people stay on track with their nutrition goals throughout the season.

As part of the product launch, Weight Watchers is introducing Summer Strength Club , a new 10-week member experience featuring appearances from FlavCity founder Bobby Parrish designed to help current Weight Watchers members and non-members build strength and maintain momentum every Friday through Labor Day. Summer Strength Club will offer expert coaching, workouts, recipes, challenges, and community support.

"FlavCity has built an incredibly engaged community around making healthier choices feel more approachable, which makes them a natural partner for Weight Watchers. Together, we're bringing our members fresh ways to support their goals - from the Whipped Lemonade collaboration to Summer Strength Club," said Julie Rice, Chief Experience Officer at Weight Watchers.

"Eating better doesn't have to be complicated. When you have access to real ingredients and simple ways to add more protein to your day, healthy habits become a lot easier to stick with," said Bobby Parrish, Founder of FlavCity. "This collaboration brings together two brands that care deeply about helping people build healthier habits with real ingredients, practical nutrition, and a supportive community behind them."

Summer Strength Club: 10 Weeks of Strength, Nutrition, and Community

Designed to help participants stay engaged and accountable throughout the summer, Summer Strength Club was built around three core components:

Strength Live strength classes every Friday at noon ET, led by Holly Rilinger ( @hollyrilinger ), Weight Watchers' Global Strength Coach and Founder of The LIFTED Method. The signature workout anchors the 10-week Summer Strength Club Challenge, with weekly classes open to all fitness levels, all membership types, and both members and non-members alike.

Nutrition The launch of the limited-time Weight Watchers x FlavCity®: Whipped Lemonade, designed to help participants hit their protein goals on busy days with 25 grams of protein for just 4 Points® value. Building on the tools already part of the Weight Watchers app, including automatic macro tracking when you log your food, high-protein recipe collections, and expert conversations with registered dietitians - the Whipped Lemonade flavor will be featured through weekly recipe content and a live cooking demo with Weight Watchers' Coach Sherry Rujikarn and FlavCity's Bobby Parrish to show all participants how to bring these recipes to life.

Community The Summer Strength Club Challenge in the Weight Watchers Connect community, where Core+ and Med+ members can share progress, celebrate milestones, and encourage one another throughout the 10-week experience. Additional support through Weight Watchers workshops helps all members and non-members stay accountable and carry their momentum through the summer and beyond.







Summer Strength Club is now live in the Weight Watchers app and online for members and non-members alike. The limited-edition Weight Watchers x FlavCity® Whipped Lemonade protein smoothie powder can be purchased while supplies last on FlavCity's TikTok Shop and ShopFlavCity.com

*Limited time only, while supplies last. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. FlavCity® is a registered trademark of FlavCity Health, LLC.

ABOUT WEIGHT WATCHERS

Weight Watchers is the global leader in science-backed weight management, offering an integrated support system built for the GLP-1 era that combines scientific expertise, medication, cutting-edge technology, and human connection. With more than 60 years of experience, Weight Watchers is the most studied commercial weight management program in the world, delivered through its No. 1 U.S. doctor-recommended weight-loss program. Its holistic, personalized approach also includes U.S.-based clinical interventions and access to GLP-1 medications when clinically appropriate, and a global network of coaches and community support. Since 1963, the company has led with science to deliver its members the personalized support they need to reach and sustain their goals. Members can access these solutions directly, or through Weight Watchers for Business' full-spectrum platform for employers, health plans, and payers. In a landscape crowded with contradictory advice, isolating apps, and one-size-fits-all solutions, Weight Watchers offers a proven path forward that is rooted in research, grounded in empathy and designed to help every member feel better in their body and live a longer, healthier life. For more information, visit weightwatchers.com

ABOUT FLAVCITY

FlavCity is on a mission to make healthy choices approachable, fun, and craveably delicious. Founded by trusted clean eating advocate Bobby Parrish, the brand is built on a foundation of ingredient transparency, offering clean-label protein smoothies, functional beverages, and supplements crafted with integrity and high-quality ingredients. Beginning on YouTube with a mission of helping people understand their ingredients, the brand has since evolved to offer its own line of products that meet those same high standards for its loyal community of millions. FlavCity empowers people to eat better, shop smarter, and take control of their health, without ever compromising on taste. Products are available nationwide on ShopFlavCity.com and Amazon.

PRESS CONTACTS

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