Decent Holding Inc.: Decent Holding Provides Business Update: Paid Member Base Reaches Nearly 150,000, Underscoring the Strength of Its Nationwide Community Healthcare Platform

- Nearly 150,000 paid members across approximately 480 community service centers reflect strong recurring demand, supported by a growing AI-enabled healthcare services roadmap.

YANTAI, China, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: DXST) ("Decent" or the "Company"), a technology-driven provider of wastewater treatment, community healthcare and elderly care services in China, today announced an operational update highlighting the continued expansion of its nationwide community service network and paid membership platform.

Rapid Expansion and Membership Growth

Decent's community service network has expanded to encompass approximately 480 community service centers across China. These community service centers typically serve populations ranging from 20,000 to over 100,000 residents, providing a broad and scalable infrastructure. Supported by this network, the Company has established a paid membership base of nearly 150,000 members as of June 30, 2026, averaging approximately more than 300 paid members per center. Based on current operating momentum, Decent remains on track toward its objective of approximately 1,000 community service centers nationwide by the end of 2026.

Scaling a Recurring, Community-Based Model

Unlike traditional businesses reliant on one-time transactions, Decent is building a recurring, community-based platform centered on long-term member relationships. Centers provide comprehensive services, including community health management, wellness support and services. Management believes this recurring service model, coupled with frequent localized engagement, drives strong customer loyalty and supports sustainable growth. Furthermore, there remains significant opportunity to deepen member penetration as community awareness grows.

Technology Integration and Strategic Outlook

As the operational network expands, management plans to gradually introduce AI-powered healthcare services, smart wearable devices, home healthcare robotics, intelligent health monitoring, and chronic disease management solutions to further enhance member value and operational efficiency.

"Our strategy is not simply to expand the number of community service centers," said Xu Haicheng, Chief Executive Officer of Decent Holding Inc.

"Our goal is to build one of China's leading community-based healthcare and elderly care platforms supported by long-term paid memberships. We are encouraged by the strong member retention and engagement we continue to experience, and we believe our growing community network provides a solid foundation for deploying AI technologies, intelligent healthcare solutions, and robotics applications in the future."

By combining a rapidly expanding community network, recurring paid memberships, holistic healthcare services, and future AI-enabled technologies, Decent believes it is well-positioned to create a scalable ecosystem capable of delivering sustainable long-term value for its members and shareholders.

About Decent Holding Inc.

Decent Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: DXST) specializes in the provision of wastewater treatment by cleansing industrial wastewater, ecological river restoration and river ecosystem management by enhancing water quality, as well as microbial products primarily used for pollutant removal and water quality enhancement, through the Company's operating subsidiary, Shandong Dingxin Ecology Environmental Co., Ltd. In addition, through its operating subsidiary Suncare (Shanghai) Health Technology Co., Ltd., the Company operates an AI-powered, community-based senior health and elderly care platform serving China's aging population. For more information, please visit: https://ir.dxshengtai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "could," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "intends," "views," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; our ability to open and operate new community service centers on our anticipated timeline; our ability to attract and retain paid members; the development and deployment of AI-enabled technologies and related services; and the regulatory environment applicable to healthcare and elderly care services in China. For a more detailed discussion of these and other risks, you should review the risk factors and other disclosures contained in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent annual report on Form 20-F. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact:

WFS Investor Relations Inc

Connie Kang, Partner

Email: ckang@wfsir.com

Tel: +86 1381 185 7742 (CN)