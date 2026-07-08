SalMar ASA: SalMar enters into agreement to acquire 70% of the shares in Måsøval

SalMar ASA ("SalMar") has today entered into an agreement with Heimstø AS ("Heimstø") to acquire Heimstø's 85,727,553 shares in Måsøval AS ("Måsøval"), representing approximately 70% of the share capital of the company.

The purchase price is NOK 39.50 per share, representing an aggregate consideration for the sale shares of approximately NOK 3.4 billion. The consideration comprises 733,906 SalMar shares, representing 10% of the total purchase price, and a cash consideration for the remaining portion. The value of the consideration shares has been determined on the basis of a price of NOK 461.40 per share, corresponding to the closing price of the SalMar share on Euronext Oslo Børs on 6 July 2026.

The transaction values the entire share capital of Måsøval at approximately NOK 4.84 billion, based on 122,508,455 shares outstanding as at 8 July 2026.

The transaction is expected to provide SalMar with an even stronger platform for continued sustainable growth in Central Norway - one of the world's premier regions for aquaculture. It builds on a shared history and a common heritage on Frøya, which has played a formative role in shaping modern Norwegian aquaculture. In aggregate, the transaction is expected to deliver improved utilisation of resources, expertise and infrastructure, strengthen innovation capability, and facilitate further development on the salmon's terms and long-term value creation along the Norwegian coastline.

Frode Arntsen, Chief Executive Officer of SalMar, notes:

«We believe this represents an exciting industrial opportunity that will strengthen SalMar's position in Central Norway, one of our most important core regions for aquaculture. Måsøval is a historically well-established and well-managed company with strong roots in the region, and its operations are a good fit with SalMar's existing activities. The companies share common roots on Frøya, and we see significant potential for further development. The transaction is, though, subject to the necessary regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, and we are now commencing these processes."

As part of the agreement, Heimstø has been granted a right, exercisable for a period of 12 months from completion of the transaction, to sell the consideration shares back to SalMar at a price of NOK 461.40 per share.

Completion of the transaction is conditional upon the satisfaction of customary conditions, including relevant regulatory approvals.

After completion of the transaction, SalMar will ensure that the minority shareholders can realise their shares in Måsøval based on a price of NOK 39.50 per share in the company.

Arctic Securities AS is acting as financial adviser and Advokatfirmaet BAHR AS as legal adviser to SalMar. DNB Carnegie, a part of DNB Bank ASA, is acting as financial adviser and Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS as legal adviser to Heimstø.

SalMar will provide further information on the transaction and its implications at the presentation of its second-quarter results on 25 August 2026.

The information contained in this announcement is considered inside information pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and is subject to the disclosure requirements under Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Håkon Husby, Head of IR, at the time and date indicated at the top of this announcement.