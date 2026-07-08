Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Outstanding Exposition, a Quebec designer and manufacturer of portable exhibition stands, has introduced an outdoor display and flag line built for open-air events. First made available in April 2026, the line is now equipping festivals, fairs, and brand activations through the summer season, and is also suited to indoor settings.

Caption: Feather flags from Outstanding Exposition's outdoor display line, designed for open-air events and quick, tool-free setup.

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"Outdoor events place real demands on display materials, from wind and sun to constant handling and transport," said Stéphanie Raymond, who founded Outstanding Exposition. "This line is built to hold up outside, stay light enough to move quickly, and still work indoors when the same client needs it."

Built for Outdoor Conditions

The line is designed and manufactured by Outstanding Exposition and can be paired with the company's existing portable stands, counters, and banners for a consistent presence across a client's events. It focuses on durability and portability for teams that move between sites. Its main characteristics include:

Materials selected for outdoor conditions, including exposure to sun, wind, and frequent transport

Fire-retardant construction

Ultra-portable formats for quick setup and takedown

Structures that can also be used indoors

Timed for Quebec's Event Calendar

The line arrives for the province's summer and autumn event schedule, from open-air festivals to outdoor fairs and seasonal activations. For exhibitors and event teams, a single line that performs both outdoors and indoors reduces the need to source separate materials for each setting. Outstanding Exposition designs, manufactures, and installs its products and accompanies clients from concept through setup, whether an event takes place outdoors or inside a venue.

Additional details are available on Outstanding Exposition's products page.

About Outstanding Exposition

Established as a family business in Quebec, Outstanding Exposition designs, manufactures, and installs portable and custom exhibition stands, counters, banners, and outdoor displays. The company serves trade shows, conferences, corporate events, festivals, and consumer fairs, and manages each project from concept and design through fabrication, delivery, and installation. Its structures are built to be modular and reusable, allowing clients to reconfigure and redeploy them across successive events. Outstanding Exposition operates throughout Quebec and works with clients in other markets.

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Source: Sitegrow