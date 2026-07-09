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WKN: A428RQ | ISIN: CA0211552058 | Ticker-Symbol: 1R61
Tradegate
06.07.26 | 15:42
0,072 Euro
-6,88 % -0,005
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ALSET AI VENTURES INC Chart 1 Jahr
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0,0710,07808.07.
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ACCESS Newswire
09.07.2026 00:02 Uhr
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Alset AI Ventures Inc.: Alset AI Announces Closing of Shares for Debt Transaction

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Alset AI Ventures Inc. (TSXV:GPUS)(OTCQB:GPUSF)(FSE:1R60, WKN:A40M0J) ("AlsetAI" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced debt settlement (the "Debt Settlement"), pursuant to which the Company has settled an aggregate of $592,800.00 owed to certain arm's length creditors through the issuance of 3,592,727 common shares of the Company (the "Shares") at a deemed price of $0.165 per Share.

The Shares are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. 3,181,818 of the Shares are also subject to seed share resale restrictions ("SSRR") pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.4, which will be released in accordance with the following release schedule:

Release

Percentage Released

Release Date

1st

20%

Bulletin Date(1)

2nd

20%

3 months following the Bulletin Date(1)

3rd

20%

6 months following the Bulletin Date(1)

4th

20%

9 months following the Bulletin Date(1)

5th

20%

12 months following the Bulletin Date(1)

Notes:

  1. "Bulletin Date" means the date of the bulletin issued by the Exchange in respect of the Debt Settlement.

The Debt Settlement remains subject to the final acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. No securities of the Company were issued to insiders or other related parties of the Company in connection with the Debt Settlement, and accordingly the Debt Settlement is not a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions.

About Alset AI Ventures Inc.

Alset AI is an AI-focused venture investment platform dedicated to sourcing, funding, and developing companies across the artificial intelligence value chain. The company seeks to provide investors with diversified exposure to emerging applications and infrastructure that enable advancements in AI technologies.

For further information about Alset AI Ventures Inc., please contact:

Investor Relations

Adam Ingrao
Chief Executive Officer
T: 236.312.6744
E: ir@alsetai.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") regarding the Company, including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the Debt Settlement; the timing of the issuance of the bulletin by the Exchange in respect of the Debt Settlement; the release of the Shares from the seed share resale restrictions in accordance with the release schedule set out herein; and the strategic direction and business plans of the Company.

Forward-looking statements normally contain words like "will", "intend", "anticipate", "could", "should", "may", "might", "expect", "estimate", "forecast", "plan", "potential", "project", "assume", "contemplate", "believe", "shall", "scheduled", and similar terms. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this press release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions, and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable, and appropriate in the circumstances. Although management believes that the forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to Alset AI's business. Additional material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, the impact of general economic conditions, and unforeseen events and developments. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect the Company's forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond the control of Alset AI. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as at the date hereof, and Alset AI undertakes no obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable securities laws. Risks and uncertainties about the Company's business are more fully discussed under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in its most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure documents available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

SOURCE: Alset AI Ventures Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/alset-ai-announces-closing-of-shares-for-debt-transaction-1188297

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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