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From spatial design to service experience, the Group is dedicating to transcending boundaries of age and mindset, enabling every customer to discover their own moment to shine, further strengthening the Group's strategic positioning in the local market.The Group has also announced its expansion into the Australian market with the grand opening of its first 'Ultimate Luxury Shop' on 1 July at Sydney Central Plaza, a world-class shopping destination in the heart of the city. Following the establishment of its branch in Thailand, this milestone marks the Group's second major foothold in its overseas growth journey, bringing its refreshed brand philosophy and ultimate shopping experience to the Southern Hemisphere.Building on this new beginning, the Group will continue to strengthen its presence in Australia and expand its local network step by step, injecting steady momentum into its long-term international development. Every measured move reflects the Group's commitment to regional diversification and its drive to strengthen brand influence beyond Chinese Mainland and the Asia-Pacific region, further consolidating its sustainable competitive edge on the global stage.3DG Jewellery 'Ultimate Luxury Shop'Shop 1032-1033, Level 1, YOHO Mall I, Yuen Long, Hong Kong3DG Jewellery 'Ultimate Luxury Shop'Unit 10G, Sydney Central Plaza, 450 George Street, SydneyMr. WONG Ho Lung, Danny, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 3DG Holdings, said, 'The opening of Hong Kong's first 'Ultimate Luxury Shop' at YOHO Mall marks a significant milestone in the Group's retail network upgrade in Hong Kong, and reflects our commitment to innovation in both brand and customer experience. We are also actively exploring retail and brand opportunities in the Chinese Mainland and overseas markets to enhance our global brand presence through regional expansion. Entering the Australian market represents a key step in this strategy, and we will continue to prudently evaluate other potential markets to create long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders.'Refreshed Brand Philosophy 'Young at Heart' Comprehensively Implemented Across Space, Products and Services3DG Jewellery has officially unveiled a refreshed brand positioning under the strategic theme 'Young at Heart.' This new philosophy embodies an elegant attitude that transcends age and time, while also guiding the Group's comprehensive transformation across three core dimensions: in-store experience, product development, and customer service. Under this direction, the newly launched 'Ultimate Luxury Shop' features a refined palette of mocha mousse, bronze, and light beige, complemented by the 'Stylish Femme' design concept to create a comfortable, tasteful, and fashionably modern shopping environment. Within the space, an array of newly refreshed jewellery collections makes their debut, showcasing the brand's signature artistry and craftsmanship. Among them, the 'Golden Allure GA Collection' takes inspiration from the Galsang flower, a symbol of happiness and good fortune. Blending nature's poetic elegance with contemporary aesthetics, the collection integrates 5G gold craftsmanship with ruby and diamond accents and its sleek, fluid lines radiating timeless beauty and artistic expression.'Golden Allure GA' CollectionThe 'Bling Bling Gold Collection' draws inspiration from the graceful butterfly, a timeless emblem of growth and transformation. Its pendant features a series of butterfly motifs arranged in a graduated composition that gently extends from both sides of the neckline toward the centre, symbolising beauty, hope, and the brilliant moments of change in life. Crafted in 5G gold, the piece combines Bling Bling techniques, CNC precision carving, and ultrasonic nanolithography technology to create a captivating play of dynamic iridescence and a true work of 'living light and shadow art.''Bling Bling Gold' CollectionAligned with its 'Young at Heart' brand philosophy, the Group continues to design stylish and distinctive affordableluxury jewellery that enables every customer to discover a radiant piece reflecting their individuality and confidence. Meanwhile, the Group's upgraded '3DG Prestige Service' has earned acclaim among consumers and celebrities alike, reinforcing its reputation across diverse market segments. Looking ahead, the Group remains committed to enhancing product quality assurance and service excellence, further strengthening its brand image, market influence, and longterm competitiveness.For details of the new stores and promotional offers, please refer to Appendix I.For more high-resolution photos, please click here to downloadAbout 3DG Holdings (International) Limited (Stock Code: 2882)3DG Jewellery is a distinguished jewellery brand from Chinese Mainland and a member of the Luk Fook Group. The brand is mainly engaged in design, product development, and retailing of gem-set jewellery products under the '3DG Jewellery' name and gold and platinum jewellery, it also provides customized corporate gift services.Since 2003, 3DG Jewellery has established a retail network in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong S.A.R., Thailand and Australia, with nearly 300 shops, its brand image is deeply recognized and affirmed. Embracing the brand philosophy of 'Young at Heart,' 3DG Jewellery crafts stylish and distinctive pieces. With its unique product charm and '3DG Prestige Service', the brand has won the recognition of consumers and celebrities, while also receiving widespread praise throughout its development.For more information, please visit the official website of 3DG Jewellery at: https://www.3dg-group.hk/Source: 3DG Holdings (International) LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.