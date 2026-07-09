Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - Tinka Resources Limited (TSXV: TK) (OTCQX: TKRFF) ("Tinka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Alejandro Hermoza as a non-executive director of the Company. Mr. Hermoza joins the Board as the nominee of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura ("Buenaventura"), one of Tinka's largest shareholders, replacing Mr. Raul Benavides. The Company extends its sincere appreciation to Mr. Benavides for his dedicated service and important contributions to Tinka over many years.

Mr. Hermoza brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in sustainability, environmental and social affairs, community relations, and corporate governance. He served as Vice President of Sustainability at Buenaventura from 2011 until his retirement in May 2026, following a 23-year career with Buenaventura.

Brandon Macdonald, Chairman of Tinka, commented: "We are delighted to welcome Alex Hermoza to the Tinka Board. His extensive experience in sustainability, community relations, and environmental and social management will be invaluable as we advance the Ayawilca and Colquipucro projects toward development.

We would also like to sincerely thank Raul Benavides for his many years of support and service to Tinka. Raul has been a valued director, mentor to management, and strong advocate for the Company. On behalf of the Board, I thank him for his significant contribution and wish him all the best in his retirement."

Mr. Hermoza joined Buenaventura in 2003, serving in progressively senior roles including Human Resources Manager, Community Relations Manager, and Vice President of Sustainability. In his executive capacity, he also served on the Board of Sociedad Minera El Brocal and as an alternate member of the Executive Committee of Minera Yanacocha. He currently serves on the Board of UDEA (Universidad para el Desarrollo Andino).

Mr. Hermoza holds bachelor's and master's degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park, an MBA from Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas (UPC), Peru, and completed the Advanced Management Program at Harvard Business School.

The Company also announces that its Board of Directors (the "Board") has authorized and approved the grant of stock options (the "Options") to purchase up to an aggregate of 300,000 shares at an exercise price of C$0.40 per share to Mr. Hermoza. The Options are subject to vesting provisions as determined by the Board and are exercisable on or before June 30, 2031.

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About Tinka Resources Limited

Tinka is an exploration and development company focused on base and precious metals projects in Peru. The Company's flagship property is the Ayawilca project which has substantial mineral resources of zinc and silver, a separate tin resource, and the near-surface Colquipucro silver deposit. The nearby Silvia copper-gold project is a skarn and porphyry target. The Company filed a NI 43-101 technical report on an updated PEA for the Ayawilca Project on April 15, 2024 (link to NI 43-101 report here). Dr. Graham Carman, Tinka's President and CEO, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release. Dr. Carman is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking statements including those describing the Company's future plans and the expectations of management that a stated result or condition will occur. Any statement addressing future events or conditions necessarily involves inherent risk and uncertainty. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated by management at the time of writing due to many factors, the majority of which are beyond the control of the Company and its management. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, directly or indirectly, to the following: regulatory conditions and the Company's ability to receive permits and regulatory approvals, mineral resource estimates and the assumptions underlying such estimates, and economic factors, business and operations strategies. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to be materially different from expectations. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ, there is no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove accurate or that actual results will not vary materially from such statements. These statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304520

Source: Tinka Resources Limited