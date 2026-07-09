TIME Partners with Contentstack to Advance Its Digital Publishing Platform

The iconic brand is building the future of AI-driven digital audience experiences with Contentstack AXP

AUSTIN, Texas, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contentstack , the CMS pioneer redefining agentic digital experiences, today announced that TIME, one of the world's most trusted and influential media brands, has leveraged the Contentstack Agentic Experience Platform to give its world-class journalism a modern digital foundation to support new audience experiences, faster content delivery, and continued innovation.

"We needed a platform that could work across both our engineering and editorial teams without forcing compromise," said Michael Mraz, General Manager of B2C and Chief Product Officer at TIME. "Contentstack gave us that balance. Our developers get the flexibility of an API-first architecture, while our newsroom teams get a workflow that actually fits how content is created and published in practice. It gives us immediate operational efficiency today, while still supporting where we're going next with personalization, real-time data, and more intelligent, AI-driven experiences."

TIME's recent migration to Contentstack has already improved operations for editorial teams, without increasing reliance on engineering resources for day-to-day updates, and enabled the rollout of new audience-facing features including site registration to drive personalization, the recent launch of TIME Games, a suite of new newsletters, and enhanced video experiences.

"Over the last few years, we've seen organizations rush to adopt AI without first addressing the foundational challenges underneath," said Neha Sampat, Founder and CEO of Contentstack. "The companies getting this right are taking a more intentional approach: quick wins first, a strong foundation next, and then expanding what's possible over time. TIME really reflects that mindset. Their migration is a pragmatic evolution that delivers immediate impact while creating room to grow into more advanced capabilities."

Michael Mraz will discuss the strategy behind TIME's content transformation and the next generation of AI-driven experiences at ContentCon later this year.

About Contentstack

Contentstack is redefining how modern digital experiences are built and managed. As the pioneer of the Agentic Experience Platform (AXP), Contentstack brings together structured content and brand governance (Content Cloud), real-time customer data, omnichannel personalization (Data Cloud) and autonomous AI orchestration (Agent OS) into one unified system.

While many organizations adopted headless CMS or standalone AI tools expecting transformation, they often found themselves managing disconnected systems and manual workflows. Contentstack helps enterprises move beyond that complexity by connecting content, data and AI in a way that makes digital experiences faster to launch, easier to manage and more adaptive in real time.

Leading brands including Steve Madden, LG Electronics, Subaru of America, Dolce & Gabbana, 1-800-Flowers, Decathlon, and Caesars Entertainment rely on Contentstack to reduce operational friction and deliver personalized, scalable digital experiences with confidence. The company is known for its customer-first culture and commitment to the communities it serves through the Contentstack Cares program.

Learn more at contentstack.com and follow @Contentstack for the latest news.

Media Contact

Payton de los Cobos

Senior Manager, Earned Media & Communications

press@contentstack.com