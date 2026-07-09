Tanium, a leader in Autonomous IT, today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Employee Experience (DEX) 2026 Vendor Assessment (Doc US53014625, June 2026). Tanium believes the recognition reflects its approach to converging digital employee experience with real-time endpoint intelligence within the Tanium Autonomous IT Platform. Using Tanium Atlas, the company's autonomous operating system, IT and security operators can identify experience issues and act on them, without tool-switching or manual handoffs.

"Employee downtime is one of the most expensive problems in IT, because every slow device or failed app means lost productivity, and it doesn't get fixed until each affected employee files their own ticket," said Harman Kaur, chief technology officer at Tanium. "Tanium Atlas does it differently. It takes one user's complaint, finds other endpoints with the same issue, and helps remediate them autonomously, often before anyone else even notices."

The IDC MarketScape highlighted that "Tanium delivers digital employee experience as part of its Autonomous IT Platform for unified endpoint and security operations oriented toward large enterprises and public sector organizations. This convergence reflects a view that experience issues often share roots with configuration and security posture." The IDC MarketScape also noted that "Tanium's Autonomous IT Platform and strategy leverages AI and automation to handle routine, repetitive changes while keeping humans focused on exceptions and design decisions. With appropriate governance, this can reduce emergent work across IT and security teams, which often spend much of their time on manual follow through of known patterns."

"Modern enterprises thrive or die based on how well their workforce can adapt to, and take advantage of, new digital tools and platforms," said Phil Hochmuth, research vice president, Endpoint Management and Enterprise Mobility at IDC. "Improving employee experiences with these tools should be a critical priority across all levels of enterprise leadership, from IT to line-of-business and C-level executives."

The Tanium Autonomous IT Platform is built on a single real-time data plane that spans configuration, patching, vulnerability management, and security monitoring across the entire endpoint estate. As IDC observed, this convergence reflects a view that experience issues often share roots with configuration and security posture, meaning the same telemetry that surfaces a security exposure can also surface what is slowing down an employee's device or crashing an application. Powered by Tanium Atlas, the platform applies agentic AI to routine remediation and autonomous execution, so operators can move from insight to action without manual handoffs, and without managing a separate tool for each problem domain.

The IDC MarketScape recognition adds to a series of analyst validations Tanium has received in 2026. Earlier this year, Tanium was named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools, a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Endpoint Management Platforms, Q2 2026, and a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Device Management 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment. Across each assessment, analysts recognized Tanium's real-time endpoint intelligence, agentic AI capabilities, and Autonomous IT vision as differentiating capabilities.

To read the Tanium excerpt of the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Digital Employee Experience (DEX) 2026 Vendor Assessment, please visit the website.

About Tanium

Tanium is the Autonomous IT company. Driven by AI and real-time endpoint intelligence, Tanium Autonomous IT empowers IT and security teams to make their organizations unstoppable. Tanium Atlas, the company's autonomous operating system, gives a single IT or security operator the data, guidance and reach to accomplish what once required an entire team.

The company is recognized as a Leader in the inaugural 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Management Tools and as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Client Endpoint Management Software for Windows Device Management 2025-2026 Vendor Assessment.

Many of the world's leading organizations trust Tanium's single, unified platform for endpoint management and security to innovate faster, stay resilient and move business forward with confidence, at scale.

To learn how Tanium delivers Autonomous IT for unstoppable business visit www.tanium.com and LinkedIn

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

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