Locksley Resources Announces Breakthrough Antimony Recovery Results from Rice University Collaboration

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY; OTCQX: LKYRF) announced that raw ore containing 9-12% antimony was successfully upgraded to an 89% Sb-containing recovered product in the most recent laboratory work that advances the DeepSolv technology, a collaboration between the company and Rice University.

Further optimization increased the product concentration to up to 93% Sb. Testing on antimony concentrates containing approximately 65-70% Sb also produced recovered products grading approximately 91-96% Sb.

The Rice team has also successfully recovered phase pure antimony oxide from raw ore under optimized laboratory conditions, an important step in demonstrating the potential for DeepSolv technology-based processing to produce higher-value antimony products from Locksley's antimony feedstocks.

In a further positive development, electrodeposition testing has demonstrated recovery of pure metallic antimony directly from raw ore dissolved using DeepSolv technology. "This result is particularly significant as it supports the potential for an integrated processing pathway, progressing from laboratory dissolution of antimony-bearing ore through to the recovery of high-purity antimony oxide and metallic antimony products," said Kerrie Matthews, Managing Director and CEO of Locksley Resources. Additional information can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03109511-6A1333169&v=undefined.

She added that these latest results demonstrate that DeepSolv processing technology has potential to unlock a cleaner and more flexible antimony recovery of both antimony oxide and metallic antimony products from ore and concentrates.

Locksley's collaboration with Rice University, internationally recognized for its leadership in advanced materials, nanotechnology and sustainable process engineering, forms a key pillar of Locksley's broader mine-to-market strategy.

Locksley Resources (https://www.locksleyresources.com.au) is focused on critical minerals in the U.S. The company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at reestablishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This targeted approach, combined with resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positions Locksley to play a role in advancing U.S. critical materials independence.

SOURCE Locksley Resources