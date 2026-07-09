Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Paukenschlag! Diese Gratis-Aktien könnten jetzt Gold wert sein
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3EEY6 | ISIN: AU0000154015 | Ticker-Symbol: X5L
Frankfurt
09.07.26 | 08:01
0,026 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LOCKSLEY RESOURCES LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOCKSLEY RESOURCES LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.07.2026 16:00 Uhr
46 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Locksley Resources Announces Breakthrough Antimony Recovery Results from Rice University Collaboration

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Locksley Resources Limited (ASX: LKY; OTCQX: LKYRF) announced that raw ore containing 9-12% antimony was successfully upgraded to an 89% Sb-containing recovered product in the most recent laboratory work that advances the DeepSolv technology, a collaboration between the company and Rice University.

Further optimization increased the product concentration to up to 93% Sb. Testing on antimony concentrates containing approximately 65-70% Sb also produced recovered products grading approximately 91-96% Sb.

The Rice team has also successfully recovered phase pure antimony oxide from raw ore under optimized laboratory conditions, an important step in demonstrating the potential for DeepSolv technology-based processing to produce higher-value antimony products from Locksley's antimony feedstocks.

In a further positive development, electrodeposition testing has demonstrated recovery of pure metallic antimony directly from raw ore dissolved using DeepSolv technology. "This result is particularly significant as it supports the potential for an integrated processing pathway, progressing from laboratory dissolution of antimony-bearing ore through to the recovery of high-purity antimony oxide and metallic antimony products," said Kerrie Matthews, Managing Director and CEO of Locksley Resources. Additional information can be found here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-03109511-6A1333169&v=undefined.

She added that these latest results demonstrate that DeepSolv processing technology has potential to unlock a cleaner and more flexible antimony recovery of both antimony oxide and metallic antimony products from ore and concentrates.

Locksley's collaboration with Rice University, internationally recognized for its leadership in advanced materials, nanotechnology and sustainable process engineering, forms a key pillar of Locksley's broader mine-to-market strategy.

Locksley Resources (https://www.locksleyresources.com.au) is focused on critical minerals in the U.S. The company is actively advancing the Mojave Project in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. Locksley is executing a mine-to-market strategy for antimony, aimed at reestablishing domestic supply chains for critical materials, underpinned by strategic downstream technology partnerships with leading U.S. research institutions and industry partners. This targeted approach, combined with resource development with innovative processing and separation technologies, positions Locksley to play a role in advancing U.S. critical materials independence.

SOURCE Locksley Resources

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.