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Actusnews Wire
09.07.2026 18:53 Uhr
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ODIOT SA: ODIOT S.A. featured in the special "500 Fortunes" issue of Challenges Magazine

ODIOT S.A. featured in the special "500 Fortunes" issue of Challenges Magazine

Paris, July 9, 2026 - 6:30 p.m

ODIOT S.A. (Euronext Access, FR0014010XXX - MLODT) announces the publication of a sponsored feature devoted to the Company in the special "500 Fortunes" issue of Challenges magazine (no. 927, p. 341, on newsstands from 9 July 2026).

Entitled "ODIOT, les nouvelles ambitions d'une entreprise pluri-centenaire" ("ODIOT, the new ambitions of a house spanning more than three centuries"), the article traces the history and ambitions of the group, which brings together the brands ODIOT (1690), BIENNAIS (1791), TÉTARD FRÈRES (1880) and ROUGE PULLON (1945). It explores what makes the group irreplaceable: over three centuries of uninterrupted production, and craftsmanship handed down since 1690. It also highlights a heritage collection of original matrixes, moulds and drawings built up since the brand was founded - pieces from which are now held in more than 35 museums worldwide, including the Louvre, the Musée des Arts Décoratifs and the Met. The article also notes that, as every piece is crafted in solid silver or vermeil (silver gilt), shareholders of ODIOT S.A. gain, de facto, indirect exposure to movements in precious metal prices.

In the interview, Gilles-Emmanuel Trutat, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ODIOT S.A., sets out the group's strategic priorities:

  • The development of partnerships with leading names in French luxury and prestige, giving rise to the creation of original pieces;
  • The valuation of the brands's historical assets (matrixes, moulds and original drawings), undertaken with Artcurial, with a view to unlocking their value for investors;
  • Its patronage of the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, begun in 2025, reflecting the cultural responsibility that comes with ODIOT's standing;
  • The Company's digital transformation, including the future use of blockchain technology to authenticate every piece produced and guarantee its traceability.

The article is available in the News section of the Company's website: www.odiotholding.com

About ODIOT SA

ODIOT SA is one of the oldest and most prestigious French silversmith brands, founded in 1690. A leading figure of the 18th and 19th centuries, it was a supplier to the Royal Families as well as to Emperor Napoleon I. Renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship, the brand creates outstanding silversmith pieces in solid silver and vermeil, perpetuating a tradition of excellence passed down for more than three centuries. ODIOT SA also owns the brands Tétard Frères (1880), Biennais (1791) and Rouge Pullon (1945), further strengthening its positioning in the high-end silversmithing trades and related services. Odiot and Rouge Pullon are distinguished as Company of Living Heritage (Entreprise du Patrimoine Vivant) by the French Minister of Economy.

Investor Relations: investors@odiotholding.com

Press Relations: press@odiotholding.com

ODIOT S.A - Euronext Access Ticker: MLODT www.odiotholding.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99237-20260709_pr-odiot-sa-art-challenges-en.pdf

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© 2026 Actusnews Wire
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