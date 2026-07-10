Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2026) - NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTCID: NATBF) (FSE: GI80) ("NatBridge" or the "Company") wishes to clarify certain statements in its July 7, 2026, news release entitled "NatBridge Resources Completes Title Transfer for Cahuilla Gold Project Parcels 45 and 46", regarding the transfer of the Company's mineral rights interests in Land Parcels 45 and 46 of the Cahuilla Gold Project to NatGold Integrity Vault LLC pursuant to its previously announced agreement with NatGold Digital Ltd. ("NatGold Digital").

The Company acknowledges that the reference to "Resource Certification" forms part of the title of the agreement entered into with NatGold and pertains solely to the internal requirements and processes established by NatGold in connection with its tokenization program. This may have created a misleading impression regarding the existence or value of mineral resources in connection with the titles that were transferred. The Company did not intend to state or imply that the transfer of title ownership of the parcels to NatGold constituted the identification, certification or valuation of mineral resources by the Company. Further, the Company's participation in the NatGold Digital ecosystem and any activities undertaken by NatGold with respect to tokenization are separate from, and do not constitute, the estimation, declaration or valuation of mineral resources by the Company.

The Company remains committed to ensuring that its disclosure complies with NI 43-101 and applicable securities laws.

About NatBridge Resources Ltd.

NatBridge Resources Ltd. (CSE: NATB) (OTCID: NATBF) (FSE: GI80) is a publicly traded Canadian company focused on the identification, acquisition, evaluation and advancement of gold-prospective mineral properties. The Company's business strategy is centred on creating shareholder value through exploration, technical evaluation and the advancement of mineral assets. Subject to market conditions and its strategic objectives, the Company may pursue a variety of potential commercialization and monetization pathways with respect to its mineral property interests, including exploration and development activities, property dispositions, joint ventures and other commercial arrangements. The Company may also evaluate opportunities to participate in the NatGold Digital ecosystem where management determines that such opportunities are in the best interests of the Company and its shareholders. NatBridge's objective is to build and advance a portfolio of mineral properties while maintaining flexibility to evaluate multiple pathways for realizing value from those assets.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, digital assets or tokens.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304661

Source: NatBridge Resources Ltd.