DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Acquisition

DKSH Performance Materials Scales its Personal Care Business by Acquiring Gale & Cosm in Italy



10.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Media release DKSH announced today the closing of an agreement to acquire Gale & Cosm, an Italy-based distributor of specialty chemicals serving the personal care industry. The transaction enhances DKSH Performance Materials' Life Science business by strengthening its presence in Italy and expanding its formulation and laboratory capabilities for key personal care applications. Zurich, Switzerland, July 10, 2026 - Through the acquisition of Gale & Cosm S.r.l. ("Gale & Cosm"), DKSH Performance Materials scales its presence in Italy by adding a leading distributor of specialty chemicals for the personal care industry, offering formulation capabilities in make-up, cosmetics, haircare, and home care. Italy is one of the leading markets for the manufacturing of decorative cosmetics, making this acquisition particularly compelling and strategically important to us. It represents an important extension of DKSH's Life Science business in Europe, strengthening its formulation capabilities with an additional state-of-the-art innovation center. By enabling the creation of customized formulations aligned with specific needs, this innovation center serves as the foundation for client and customer collaboration.



Founded in 2000, Gale & Cosm is a supplier of raw materials to the personal care industry in Italy, Europe, and Asia. Their portfolio is highly complementary to DKSH's existing product offering, creating additional cross-selling opportunities. Their distinctive own brands portfolio, formulated in-house by dedicated R&D chemists, meaningfully enriches our offering with premium specialty products. DKSH will acquire the entire business, onboard 11 additional team members and fully integrate the company into its existing operations.



Alfredo Radice, Founder and Managing Director of Gale & Cosm, commented: "After more than 25 years of building Gale & Cosm into a globally active ingredients business, this transaction represents the natural next step. DKSH provides the platform and resources to continue scaling our personal care offering."



Natale Capri, Head Business Unit Performance Materials at DKSH, said: "We are delighted to welcome Gale & Cosm to DKSH. Their deep expertise in cosmetics raw materials, innovative formulations, and global market reach will enhance our capabilities for the European personal care industry. We look forward to growing the business together across Europe and beyond." About DKSH

For more than 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, e-commerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people's lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 35 markets with 26,840 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2025. DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials distributes specialty chemicals and ingredients for food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and various industrial applications. With 55 innovation centers and regulatory support worldwide, DKSH creates cutting-edge formulations that comply with local regulations. With around 1,830 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 1.4 billion in 2025. www.dksh.com/pm For more information please contact: DKSH Holding Ltd.



Till Leisner

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7315

till.leisner@dksh.com



Melanie Grüter

Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7211

melanie.grueter@dksh.com



End of Media Release

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