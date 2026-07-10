Valmet Oyj: Valmet delivers board making line and lifecycle support to Sun Paper in China, enabling energy- and resource-efficient production

Valmet Oyj's press release on July 10, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. EEST

ESPOO, Finland, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Paper has selected Valmet to deliver a full board making line with automation and lifecycle support for their mill in Nanning, China. The customer's target for the investment is to increase containerboard capacity and ensure reliable, energy- and resource-efficient operation of the board making line. The start-up is scheduled for fall of 2027.

"The high-capacity machine concept and the selected advanced technologies support our targets for energy-efficient and stable production. We expect these solutions to deliver strong performance while reducing energy consumption and ensuring our capacity goals. We value the long-standing relationship we have built with Valmet and look forward to continuing our cooperation with this new project," says Ying Guangdong, Vice General Manager and Chief Engineer of Sun Paper.

"The machine, including the transformative Sleeve roll technology and compact dryer geometry, provides an excellent foundation for optimized and energy-efficient containerboard production. We are pleased to continue supporting Sun Paper with this unique board machine project with lifecycle services," says Pekka Tolvanen, Sales Manager, Packaging and Paper Business Area, Valmet.

The cutting-edge technologies, together with lifecycle support and automation, will secure the reliable high-capacity production of kraft and testliner while ensuring the efficiency targets of the machine are met. The delivery includes a full board machine from headboxes to winders with several technologies that are unique to the area. One of these technologies is the transformative Sleeve roll technology for efficient dewatering in the forming section. It utilizes forming fabric compression to ensure smart usage of energy and excellent quality parameters.

The board machine's dryer section includes novel compact geometry which ensures efficient drying of the board with superior runnability systems, securing high machine performance. The reliability and high-capacity targets, and excellent roll quality, are ensured with two winders.

The order also includes services that will create a stable foundation for production and ensure consistent lifecycle performance of the board machine. These include spare parts, digital services, and paper machine clothing. Improvements to other existing machinery of the customer are also included in the order. The extensive package of automation solutions will secure production efficiency and machine safety while providing a solid foundation for the mill's transition toward higher levels of autonomy.

The order is included in Valmet's orders received for the second quarter of 2026. The value of the order will not be disclosed.

About the customer

Nanning Sun Paper is a wholly owned subsidiary of Shandong Sun Paper, based in Liujing Industrial Park, Hengzhou, Nanning. Leveraging its parent company's cutting-edge technologies and fully integrated industrial chain, the company focuses on pulp manufacturing and paper production. Committed to a forest-pulp-paper integrated model, Nanning Sun Paper emphasizes smart manufacturing and environmentally responsible, low-carbon operations. As a leading paper manufacturer in Guangxi, it serves customers across Southwest China with products distributed nationwide and exported to ASEAN markets.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

Further information:

Petri Paukkunen, Vice President, Packaging and Paper Machines, Packaging and Paper Business Area, Valmet, tel. +358 40 744 8182

Xiangdong Zhu, Executive Vice President, China Chair, Valmet, tel. +86 21 39975000 (switchboard)

Valmet is a global technology leader in serving process industries. We work with our customers throughout the lifecycle, delivering cutting-edge technologies and services, as well as mission-critical automation and flow control solutions. Backed by more than 225 years of industrial experience and a global team of 18,500 professionals close to customers, we are uniquely positioned to transform industries toward a regenerative tomorrow.

In 2025, Valmet's net sales totaled approximately EUR 5.2 billion. Our head office is in Espoo, Finland, and we have experts in approximately 40 countries around the world. Valmet's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

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