Le 9 juillet/July 2026Lophos Holdings Inc. (MESC) has announced a consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of one (1) post-consolidated common share for every three (3) pre-consolidated common shares.As a result, the number of outstanding shares will be reduced to approximately 29,328,224 common shares.The name and symbol will not change.Lophos Holdings Inc. is suspended and subject to a Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission.-------------------Lophos Holdings Inc. (MESC) a annoncé une consolidation de ses actions ordinaires émises et en circulation sur la base d'une (1) action ordinaire après consolidation pour chaque trois (3) actions ordinaires avant consolidation.En conséquence, le nombre d'actions en circulation sera réduit à environ 29 328 224 actions ordinaires.Le nom et le symbole ne changeront pas.Lophos Holdings Inc. est suspendue et fait l'objet d'un Ordre de cessation de négociation émis par la Commission des valeurs mobilières de la Colombie-Britannique.Record Date/Date d'Enregistrement: le 13 juillet/July 2026Anticipated Payment Date/Date de Paiement Prévue: le 13 juillet/July 2026Symbol/Symbole: MESCNEW/NOUVEAU CUSIP: 543937 20 5NEW/NOUVEAU ISIN: CA 543937 20 5 6Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN: 543937106/CA5439371066If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.Pour toute question ou information complémentaire, veuillez contacter Listings au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à: Listings@thecse.com.