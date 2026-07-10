Simplilearn Solutions Private Limited: Simplilearn and UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education Collaborate to Introduce the Professional Certificate in AI and Machine Learning with a focus on GenAI & Agentic AI

PLANO, Texas, July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, a global leader in digital upskilling, in collaboration with UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education (UCSB PaCE), has launched the Professional Certificate in AI and Machine Learning program. The program covers machine learning, deep learning, generative AI, agentic AI, and machine learning operations (MLOps). Delivered over six months with 12 months of program access, the curriculum combines live virtual classes along with self-paced Microsoft courses.

The program will help learners build competency across 10+ in-demand skills, including ML model training, evaluation and deployment, deep learning agentic AI, and generative AI. Recent reports continue to suggest that professionals possessing AI expertise earn nearly 28% more than those in roles that do not require AI skills. As organizations move beyond standalone models, they need professionals who can not only build machine learning models, but also AI practitioners who can connect data, models, automation, deployment, and agents to solve business problems.

The curriculum is anchored in a set of core courses covering applied data science with Python, machine learning, deep learning specialization, advanced generative AI, MLOps, and agentic frameworks. The course modules build strong foundations in AI, supported by hands-on projects such as developing an AI model using a deep learning framework for an autonomous driving use case. Learners also complete multiple real-world projects across domains such as e-commerce, retail analytics, consumer marketing, HR analytics, music streaming, human resources technology, creative design, finance, and tourism. To provide additional practical experience, the program includes specialized electives in MLOps, Git and GitHub for portfolio building, Azure-based AI agent development, and modern agentic frameworks comprising model context and tooling protocols.

Speaking about the program, Mr. Kashyap Dalal, Co-founder and COO of Simplilearn, said, "AI and machine learning may often be referred to as buzzwords, but the growing dependency on AI to simplify and streamline workflows has become the new norm. Today, these technologies are becoming foundational to how organizations operate, innovate, and build for the future. As a skilling platform, we believe it is essential to integrate these capabilities into our learning programs. Our collaboration with UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education enables us to bring this vision to life through a curriculum that helps professionals build end-to-end ML workflows and demonstrate practical expertise through hands-on projects and capstone."

Learners will also gain practical exposure through 130+ demos and exercises, 14+ real-world projects including 3 capstones, and 30+ tools and frameworks across the AI/ML lifecycle. IT professionals, data analysts, product managers, and technically inclined professionals seeking to transition into AI and ML roles or specialize in generative AI applications are encouraged to apply.

Regarding the partnership with Simplilearn, Denis Couturier, Dean at UCSB PaCE, said, "AI will continue to shape the future of industries, and as such, we see the importance of programs that impart career-relevant skills. This collaboration brings together UCSB PaCE's globally recognized academic reputation and Simplilearn's immersive learning model to create a future-ready curriculum designed to help professionals build practical AI and machine learning capabilities for evolving industry needs."

This program is structured with a blend of live classes and self-paced learning, the curriculum supports professionals in building and implementing end-to-end machine learning pipelines, including model training, versioning, deployment, and monitoring, to gain a comprehensive understanding of the AI and machine learning lifecycle.

A key benefit of completing the course is access to Simplilearn's Career Services, which include an AI Resume Builder and LinkedIn Analyzer, a Job Tracker and Job Board, career workshops, and networking and community opportunities. Learners will also have access to an exclusive masterclass delivered by industry experts on emerging technologies and industry use cases. Upon successful completion of the program, learners will earn a certificate of completion from UCSB PaCE and Simplilearn.

To be eligible for admission, candidates should preferably have 2+ years of work experience, a foundational understanding of programming and mathematics, and be at least 18 years old with a high school diploma or equivalent.

About UC Santa Barbara Professional & Continuing Education

The University of California, Santa Barbara, a top-ranked public research university, consistently placed among the top 15 public universities in the U.S., is known for its academic excellence and global recognition. UC Santa Barbara Professional and Continuing Education (PaCE) empowers professionals and lifelong learners with essential skills through flexible certificate programs, professional courses, workshops, and seminars across diverse fields such as business, technology, and more.

UCSB PaCE is collaborating with Simplilearn to deliver industry-aligned, online, non-credit professional programs. This collaboration combines UCSB's globally recognized academic reputation with Simplilearn's immersive learning model, featuring live virtual classes, applied projects, and a career-focused curriculum designed to build expertise in data science, generative AI, agentic AI, machine learning, and full-stack development through hands-on, applied learning.

About Simplilearn

Founded in 2010, Simplilearn, a Blackstone portfolio company, is a global leader in digital upskilling, enabling learners across the globe with access to world-class training for individuals and businesses. Simplilearn offers 1,500+ live classes each month across 150+ countries, impacting over 15 million learners worldwide. Its programs are designed and delivered in collaboration with world-renowned universities, top corporations, and leading industry bodies. From early-career professionals to managers, executives, small businesses, and large enterprises, Simplilearn's role-based, skill-focused, industry-recognized, and globally relevant training programs provide ideal upskilling solutions for diverse career or business goals.

For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com

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