Hemsö Fastighets AB: Half-year report January - June 2026

Rental income amounted to SEK 2,634 million (2,554).

Profit from property management amounted to SEK 1,329 million (1,273).

Operating cash flow amounted to SEK 1,242 million (1,291).

Changes in the value of properties amounted to SEK -68 million (-487).

Changes in the value of financial instruments amounted to SEK -188 million (-64).

Profit after tax for the period amounted to SEK 888 million (607).

The market value of the properties amounted to SEK 89,734 million (85,875).

During the period, SEK 1,407 million (1,650) was invested in the existing property portfolio.

During the period, 8 properties (4) were acquired for SEK 539 million (60) and 3 properties (5) were divested for SEK 144 million (216).

"Hemsö has had an active first half of the year. Tenant demand remains strong, and we have a substantial investment pipeline. In June and early July alone, Hemsö completed around 15 transactions and project investments. We have continued to grow in line with our strategy through both new and expanded partnerships, with transactions across all countries and segments in which Hemsö operates. At the same time, Hemsö's financial and operational key metrics remain stable", says Nils Styf, CEO of Hemsö.

For more information, please contact:

Nils Styf, CEO +46 8-501 170 00

Rutger Källén, CFO and Deputy CEO +46 8-501 170 35

This information is information that Hemsö Fastighets AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15:30 CET on 10 July 2026.

Hemsö is Sweden's leading owner of properties for public use. The business is based on sustainably owning, managing and developing properties for nursing home, education, health care and the judicial system. Hemsö has properties in Sweden, Germany and Finland. The hallmarks of Hemsö's business are long-term leases and stable tenants. The Third Swedish National Pension Fund (AP3) is the majority owner. The total value of Hemsö's property portfolio is SEK 90 billion. Hemsö has had a credit rating of A- from Standard & Poor's, AA- from Fitch Ratings and A3 from Moody's. More information can be found at: www.hemso.se.