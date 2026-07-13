DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 13-Jul-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that during the period Monday 6th July 2026 to Friday 10th July 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 28 January 2026. Date of Ordinary Volume weighted Average Lowest price Highest price purchase shares Price Paid (GBp) paid (GBp) paid (GBp) purchased 06/07/26 30,000 592.2834 586.50 596.00 07/07/26 30,000 584.9422 577.50 588.50 08/07/26 30,000 571.9368 559.00 577.00 09/07/26 21,959 583.1287 576.00 591.00 10/07/26 15,000 608.0257 604.00 610.00

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 15,534,657 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 173,511,793.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of Transaction Trading Date Number of ordinary price (GBp) transaction (UK reference number venue shares purchased Time) 06/07/2026 285 596.00 09:01:17 00081634603TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 285 596.00 09:01:17 00081634604TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 539 596.00 09:01:17 00081634605TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 1101 596.00 09:05:09 00081634750TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 908 596.00 09:05:09 00081634751TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 18 593.50 09:12:41 00081634918TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 142 593.50 09:12:41 00081634919TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 143 593.50 09:13:00 00081634922TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 284 593.50 09:13:00 00081634923TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 357 593.50 09:16:54 00081635039TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 892 590.00 10:21:43 00081636866TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 124 589.50 10:47:35 00081637427TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 267 589.50 10:47:35 00081637428TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 4 589.50 10:47:35 00081637429TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 618 589.50 10:47:35 00081637430TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 995 591.00 11:38:12 00081638991TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 46 591.00 12:02:07 00081639356TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 345 591.00 12:02:07 00081639357TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 675 589.00 12:09:18 00081639451TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 320 589.00 12:09:18 00081639452TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 435 588.00 12:54:07 00081640227TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 542 588.00 12:54:07 00081640228TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 874 589.00 13:19:21 00081640707TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 154 589.00 13:20:34 00081640722TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 727 588.00 13:20:34 00081640724TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 266 588.00 13:34:00 00081640861TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 914 588.00 13:34:00 00081640862TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 35 586.50 13:44:00 00081640996TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 35 586.50 13:44:00 00081640997TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 34 586.50 13:44:00 00081640998TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 877 587.50 13:45:32 00081641016TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 734 587.50 13:45:32 00081641017TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 888 587.50 13:45:32 00081641018TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 465 590.50 14:25:03 00081641938TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 464 590.50 14:25:03 00081641939TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 361 592.50 14:32:06 00081642149TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 621 592.50 14:32:06 00081642150TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 1038 593.00 14:37:38 00081642587TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 770 592.00 14:45:53 00081643158TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 913 592.50 14:50:59 00081643453TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 508 593.00 14:51:38 00081643477TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 530 593.00 14:51:38 00081643478TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 954 594.00 14:59:54 00081644057TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 938 593.00 15:05:09 00081644229TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 785 594.50 15:30:46 00081645277TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 292 594.50 15:30:46 00081645278TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 873 594.50 15:35:10 00081645385TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 1056 594.00 15:42:14 00081645536TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 882 596.00 15:56:09 00081646135TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 876 596.00 15:56:09 00081646136TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 797 596.00 16:07:44 00081646637TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 169 596.00 16:07:44 00081646638TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 866 596.00 16:07:44 00081646639TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 67 596.00 16:07:44 00081646640TRLO0 XLON 06/07/2026 912 596.00 16:18:31 00081647080TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 866 587.50 08:11:19 00081648521TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 177 586.50 08:11:19 00081648522TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 362 586.50 08:11:19 00081648527TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 495 586.50 08:11:20 00081648528TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 983 587.00 08:30:00 00081649150TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 906 587.00 09:25:46 00081650947TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 829 585.00 09:25:48 00081650956TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 936 586.50 10:35:07 00081652587TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 47 586.50 10:35:07 00081652588TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 77 588.50 10:53:18 00081652934TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 571 588.50 10:54:00 00081652990TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 210 588.50 10:54:00 00081652991TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 156 586.50 11:50:38 00081654309TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 2 586.50 12:00:14 00081654454TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 296 588.00 12:15:35 00081654734TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 295 588.00 12:15:35 00081654735TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 831 588.00 12:32:40 00081655205TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 703 588.00 12:49:06 00081655506TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 245 588.00 12:49:06 00081655507TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 848 587.50 12:54:07 00081655672TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 914 588.00 13:35:22 00081657292TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 525 586.50 13:38:25 00081657417TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 195 586.50 13:38:25 00081657418TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 159 586.50 13:38:25 00081657420TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 428 586.50 13:48:53 00081657705TRLO0 XLON 07/07/2026 542 586.50 13:48:53 00081657706TRLO0 XLON

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July 13, 2026 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)