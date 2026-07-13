Victoria's State Electricity Commission (SEC) will partner with Milan-headquartered battery developer Energy Dome to deploy a 10-hour duration compressed carbon dioxide (CO2) battery energy storage system near Morwell in the Latrobe Valley. The project, to be built as part of a new 143-hectare energy innovation precinct to be established adjacent to the decommissioned coal-fired Hazelwood power station, will feature a 20 MW / 200 MWh compressed CO2 battery capable of running continuously for 10 hours. Once built, the system will be Victoria's first long-duration energy storage (LDES) facility ...

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