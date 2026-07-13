DJ Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist (NRJL) Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 13-Jul-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI New Energy UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 10-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 43.9294 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 21270602 CODE: NRJL ISIN: FR0010524XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010524XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRJL Sequence No.: 436070 EQS News ID: 2364636 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 13, 2026 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)