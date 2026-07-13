German energy provider Enercity is constructing a 50 MW power-to-heat plant as part of its coal phase-out strategy and efforts to decarbonize district heating production. The project is also intended to help relieve pressure on electricity grids by absorbing surplus renewable power. According to Enercity, the steadily increasing generation from wind and photovoltaic installations is "leading to periods of very low or negative electricity prices and placing growing pressure on the grids." The company said it is therefore expanding its "ability to absorb such electricity surpluses in a targeted ...

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